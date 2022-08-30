Russia claims Ukrainian missile strike punched a hole in the roof of nuclear power plant fuel depot

Destruction: Alexander Shulga and his dog in front of his and his neighbour’s home destroyed by a strike in Mykolaiv. Photo: Reuters/Umit Bektas

Russia has said a Ukrainian missile strike punched a hole in the roof of a fuel depot at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as a UN watchdog team prepares to visit the site this week.

New satellite images show recent damage to the roof of a building adjacent to several of the nuclear reactors, though both sides have claimed it is the other which is firing weapons. Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, is occupied by Russian forces, but operated by Ukrainian workers.

People have been killed in fighting and bombing nearby, while the plant itself was briefly knocked offline last week, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

The detailed pictures, shared by Maxar Technologies, also show a group of armoured personnel carriers positioned along a road near the reactors as well as a couple of brush fires outside of the main power plant facilities.

Ukraine has alleged that Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it.

The White House said yesterday that Russia should agree to a demilitarised zone around the plant. John Kirby, a US National Security Council spokesman, said that a controlled shutdown of the plant would be the safest option.

Meanwhile, Russian officials in Zaporizhzhia accused Ukraine of “continuously firing” on the plant, saying they were using US-made M777 howitzers, the TASS news agency reported.

Reports of the strike came as the UN said that it was sending a mission to the plant.

Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency, Energoatom, warned of Russian attempts to cover up their military use of the plant

The team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was due to arrive in Kyiv last night.

“It is expected that the mission will start work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the coming days,” Oleg Nikolenko, a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman, wrote on Facebook.

Fears have intensified that the fighting could cause a radiation leak. The dangers are so high that officials have begun handing out anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents, but so far, radiation levels at the facility, which has six reactors, have been reported to be normal.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said in Stockholm that he expects the IAEA mission to produce “a clear statement of facts, of violation of all nuclear safety protocols”.

He added: “We know that Russia is putting not only Ukraine, but also the entire world at the risk of nuclear accident.”

Ukraine reported shelling in Nikopol, the city across the Dnipro River from the power plant, and said one person was killed and five others were wounded. In Enerhodar, a few kilometres from the plant, the city’s Ukrainian mayor, Dmytro Orlov, blamed Russian shelling for injuries to at least 10 people.

In Moscow, Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said Russia would ensure security of the IAEA mission and called on other countries to put pressure on Ukraine to stop shelling the plant.

Elsewhere on the battlefield, the Ukraine military claimed it had breached Russia’s first line of defence near Kherson just north of the Crimean Peninsula, an advance that would represent a strategic breakthrough, if confirmed.

Kherson is the biggest Ukrainian city the Russians occupy, and reports about Ukrainian forces preparing for a counteroffensive there and elsewhere in the region have circulated for weeks.

For its part, Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had inflicted heavy personnel and military equipment losses on Ukrainian troops trying to attack in three directions in Ukraine’s southern Kherson and Mykoaiv regions, the state news agency Tass reported.

Residents reported explosions at a Kherson-area bridge over the Dnieper River that is a critical Russian supply line, and Russian reports spoke of air defence systems activating repeatedly in the city, with night-time explosions in the sky. Russian-installed officials, citing Ukrainian rocket strikes, announced the evacuation of residents of nearby Nova Kakhovka, a city Kyiv’s forces frequently target, from their workplaces to bomb shelters yesterday. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

