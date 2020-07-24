Russia can't just rewrite history, say US-Baltic signatories

"We stand firmly against any attempts by Russia to rewrite history in order to justify the 1940 occupation and annexation of the Baltic states by the Soviet Union," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a joint statement with the foreign ministers of the three Baltic countries

The US joined Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia yesterday in opposing any Russian attempts to rewrite history, after President Vladimir Putin said the Baltic states had consented to their 1940 annexation by the Soviet Union.

"We stand firmly against any attempts by Russia to rewrite history in order to justify the 1940 occupation and annexation of the Baltic states by the Soviet Union," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a joint statement with the foreign ministers of the three Baltic countries.

The statement marked the 80th anniversary of a 1940 declaration by then-acting US secretary of state Sumner Welles condemning the Soviet takeover of the three countries.

The Estonian Foreign Affairs ministry said yesterday it had summoned the Russian ambassador to protest "recent statements seeking to portray the occupation of Estonia and its annexation to the Soviet Union as legitimate."

"Russia is trying to give the impression legitimacy can be born at the threat of a weapon, repression by mutual agreement - this is extremely cynical," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in a statement.

Mr Putin wrote last month that incorporating Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia into the Soviet Union "was implemented on a contractual basis, with [authorities'] consent."

"This was in line with international and state law of that time", he added in the article for US magazine 'The National Interest'.

The European Commission said in January it would not tolerate the distortion of historic facts after Mr Putin suggested Poland shared responsibility for starting World War II because it connived in Nazi German plans in 1938 to dismember Czechoslovakia.

Irish Independent