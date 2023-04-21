| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

latest Russia bombs own city by mistake, as Zelensky says now is time for Ukraine to join Nato

The scene following a large blast in a street in the city of Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Reuters Expand
Mayor of the city of Belgorod Valentin Demidov speaks with a local resident in a damaged apartment as he visits the scene following a large blast in Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Reuters Expand
Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelensky after a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP Expand

Close

The scene following a large blast in a street in the city of Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Reuters

The scene following a large blast in a street in the city of Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Reuters

Mayor of the city of Belgorod Valentin Demidov speaks with a local resident in a damaged apartment as he visits the scene following a large blast in Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Reuters

Mayor of the city of Belgorod Valentin Demidov speaks with a local resident in a damaged apartment as he visits the scene following a large blast in Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Reuters

Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelensky after a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP

Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelensky after a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP

/

The scene following a large blast in a street in the city of Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Reuters

Chris Stevenson

A Russian supersonic warplane accidentally fired upon its own city of Belgorod late last night, causing a large blast and damaging buildings and cars and injuring two people.

As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” the defence ministry said, reported Tass news agency. It is not immediately clear what kind of weapon was fired from the supersonic warplane.

Most Watched

Privacy