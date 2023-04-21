A Russian supersonic warplane accidentally fired upon its own city of Belgorod late last night, causing a large blast and damaging buildings and cars and injuring two people.

“As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” the defence ministry said, reported Tass news agency. It is not immediately clear what kind of weapon was fired from the supersonic warplane.

Local authorities in the city near the border with Ukraine confirmed two women were injured in the incident and some buildings have been damaged.

Images from the scene show a 20-metre-wide crater, and damage to buildings, with reports of four cars and two apartment blocks damaged.

The Russian city of Belgorod lies just across the border from Ukraine and has previously seen misfiring of weapons by Russia.

Mayor of the city of Belgorod Valentin Demidov speaks with a local resident in a damaged apartment as he visits the scene following a large blast in Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Reuters

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mayor of the city of Belgorod Valentin Demidov speaks with a local resident in a damaged apartment as he visits the scene following a large blast in Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Reuters

On the battlefield, a video has been shared by Ukrainian battalion DaVinci Wolves showing an armed fight from trenches in Bakhmut between its soldiers and Russian troops.

The 11-minute long video captures scenes from the bloodied battle with bullets being fired into dug up trenches as the soldiers fire back on Russian positions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg that it is time to let his country into the alliance, during Mr Stoltenberg’s first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion began.

Mr Stoltenberg said the “rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family... is in Nato”, inviting Mr Zelensky to a Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.

The Ukrainian president said he believed the summit could be “historic” but that his nation needs a roadmap to membership.

Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelensky after a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelensky after a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP

“There is no objective barrier to the political decision to invite Ukraine into the alliance and now, when most people in Nato countries and the majority of Ukrainians support Nato accession, is the time for the corresponding decisions,” Mr Zelensky said.

The statements will rile the Kremlin and Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has made various claims about the reasons behind Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine but has insisted in recent months that preventing Kyiv from joining Nato was a key goal.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday that bringing Ukraine into the military alliance “will present a serious, significant danger to the security of our country”. Moscow said similar things when Finland officially joined Nato last month, a move that doubled the size of the land border the alliance shares with Russia.

Neighbouring Sweden is expected to join soon too, possibly by the time of the Nato summit in July.

Ukraine announced a bid for fast-track membership of Nato last September after the Kremlin unilaterally announced it had annexed four Ukrainian regions that its troops have partially occupied.

Nato has no official presence in Ukraine and provides only non-lethal support to Kyiv, but has provided a significant amount of support during the 14-month war.

Mr Stoltenberg pledged continued military support for Ukraine, saying that, so far, Nato allies had trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops and provided €65bn of military aid alone and tens of billions of euro in other areas.

“Nato stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

The Nato secretary-general’s visit to Kyiv comes at an important juncture in the war, with Ukraine hoping to launch a counter-offensive against Russia’s forces in the coming weeks or months.

Mr Zelensky has pushed for more weapons from the West to enable Kyiv’s troops to hold off any Russian advances on the ground in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, and then push on.

Mr Zelensky pushed Mr Stoltenberg to help ensure those weapons arrived, saying that delays in receiving more weapons caused deaths in Ukraine.

Mr Stoltenberg’s trip came a day before Nato defence officials discuss new military supplies for Ukraine at their latest meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany today.

Denmark and the Netherlands announced yesterday they would jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. In a joint statement, the Danish and Dutch defence ministers said the estimated cost of €165m “to jointly acquire, refurbish and donate” will be equally divided between the two Nato members.

“In this way, we will jointly take part in the Leopard 2 coalition, supported by many partners and allies,” they said.

Acting Danish defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen stressed that the tanks were not Danish but are “bought in collaboration with the Netherlands”.

On Wednesday, the US announced $325m (€297m) in new military aid, including ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), advanced missiles and anti-tank mines. (© Independent News Service)