Russia bombs Kyiv missile factory in revenge for sinking of Moskva warship

Zinaida Makishaiva (82) who survived Russian occupation, hugs one of her chickens, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region. Photo: Zohra Bensemra

Russia yesterday bombed a Ukrainian military factory producing the type of missiles claimed to have sunk the Moskva warship a day earlier, amid reports that the captain died onboard.

The Vizar works outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, was partially destroyed in the overnight Russian strikes, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

Moscow had vowed it would retaliate after the Moskva, the pride of the Russian Black Sea fleet, sank near Ukraine’s coast late on Thursday – Russia’s biggest warship casualty since World War II.

Ukraine yesterday claimed that the ship’s captain, Anton Kuprin, commander of the Black Sea Fleet, died during the explosion and ensuing fire.

A senior US official said yesterday that Washington believes the Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian missiles and that there were other Russia casualties, though numbers are unclear.

According to a statement on the website of Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s state weapons manufacturer, the Vizar factory produced them.

Andrei Sizov, the 47-year-old owner of a nearby wood workshop, said the strikes came at night. He told AFP: “There were five hits. My employee was in the office and got thrown off his feet by the blast. They are making us pay for destroying the Moskva.”

After the attack on the Moskva, the Kremlin initially said its weaponry was not damaged and it was en route back to its base at Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea.

But later, the Russian defence ministry admitted the loss in a statement that said: “While being towed towards the destined port, the Moskva cruiser lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. The vessel sank due to the choppy seas.”

The ministry said all crew – thought to be about 500 – had been evacuated.

Ukraine said it was braced for further retaliation.

“The Moskva cruiser strike hit not only the ship itself – it hit the enemy’s imperial ambitions. We are all aware that we will not be forgiven for this,” Natalia Gumeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military forces said yesterday.

“We are aware that attacks against us will intensify and that the enemy will take revenge.

“We saw that other ships tried to assist it, but even the forces of nature were on Ukraine’s side because the storm made both the rescue operation and crew evacuations impossible,” she added.

Mikhail Razvozzhayev, the governor of Sevastopol, yesterday described the sinking as a personal loss, writing on social media: “The cruiser was a true symbol of our city, and we all feel the pain today. Rest in peace, Great Ship.”

Several dozen people gathered at a war memorial in Sevastopol to commemorate the ship yesterday afternoon.

A Kremlin spokesman yesterday rejected suggestions that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, should visit Sevastopol to oversee the investigation into the attack on the Moskva, calling it a matter for the defence ministry.

The ship was inaugurated in 1983 as ‘Slava’ before being renamed Moskva in 1996 and has played a major role in Russia’s military campaigns.

Most recently, the Moskva was involved in the operation against Ukraine’s Snake Island, in the Black Sea, in the first days of the war, when it called on Ukrainian soldiers to surrender. In a widely circulated recording, a Ukrainian soldier replied: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”

Russian pundits have called for more airstrikes on Ukraine in response to the sinking. “The Moskva is an absolute reason for an all-out war, 100pc,” Vladimir Bortko, the film director, said on a news talk show.

But Igor Girkin, a retired Russian officer who led separatist rebels against the Ukrainian government at the start of the 2014 war in the east of the country, posted a sarcastic statement that said: “Who at our General Staff could imagine the Ukrainians would fire in response?”

Ukrainian officials have been quick to gloat over the incident. Oleksiy Reznikov, the Ukrainian defence minister, wrote on Twitter that the wreck would make an excellent site for divers, adding: “We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now.”

Police said yesterday that the bodies of more than 900 civilians have been discovered in the region surrounding Kyiv following Russia’s withdrawal – most of them fatally shot, an indication that many people were “simply executed”.

Fighting continues in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, shelling of a residential area killed seven people, including a seven-month-old child, and wounded 34, according to regional governor Oleh Sinehubov.

Around Kyiv, Andriy Nebytov, the head of the capital’s regional police force, said bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating 95pc died from gunshot wounds. “Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.

More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he added. The largest number of victims were found in Bucha, where there were more than 350, he said. According to Mr Nebytov, utilities workers in Bucha gathered and buried bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control. Russian troops, he added, were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

Ukraine said yesterday it was trying to break Russian forces’ siege of Mariupol, with fighting raging around the city’s Illich steel works and port.

Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, has seen the worst fighting since the war began. Home to 400,000 people before Russia’s invasion, it has been reduced to rubble in seven weeks of siege and bombardment, with tens of thousands still trapped inside. Thousands of civilians have died there.

“The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard. Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city,” defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.

“But as of now, the Russians haven’t managed to completely capture it,” he told a televised briefing.

Mr Motuzyanyk said Russia had used long-range bombers to attack Mariupol for the first time since its February 24 invasion, and that, elsewhere, Russian forces were concentrating efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna in Ukraine’s east.

Moscow has said its main war aim is to capture the Donbas, an eastern region of two provinces that are already partly held by the Russian-backed separatists, after its invasion force was driven from the outskirts of Kyiv earlier this month.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 2,864 people had been evacuated from conflict areas yesterday, including 363 people from Mariupol who used their own transport.

Mariupol is Russia’s main target in the Donbas region and Moscow has said it hopes to seize it soon, which would make it the only big city it has captured so far.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had captured the Illich steel works. The report could not be confirmed. Ukrainian defenders are mainly believed to be holding out in Azovstal, another huge steel works. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022 & Reuters)