Russia bombing raids ‘targeted civilian areas’ in Ukraine and Syria over past decade

Russia’s bombing raids across two conflicts in the past decade have overwhelmingly targeted built-up civilian areas, new analysis shows, with the vast majority of victims being classed as non-combatants.

The study of Russian airstrikes, missile and artillery bombardments covered both the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine since 2012, and reveals the Kremlin’s “blatant disregard for civilian protection”, according to the London-based research charity Action on Armed Violence (AOAV).

The organisation’s analysis found that 84pc of Russia’s targeted bombings in the last 10 years were aimed at densely populated towns and cities. From these attacks, 98pc of the victims were classified as civilians.

Out of 15,391 casualties caused by Russian explosive weapons from 2012 to 2022, 12,114 were civilian casualties, according to the analysis.

It found that there were at least 1,477 reported incidents of Russia’s use of explosive weapons in populated areas, resulting in 11,014 civilian fatalities.

The charity says that the targeting of densely populated areas and public infrastructure during conflicts dramatically increases the challenge of rehabilitation for locals once the fighting subsides.

“Where armed conflict generates humanitarian crises, the use of explosive weapons in towns and cities compounds and prolongs them,” AOAV said.

The charity says it maintains data on explosive weapons use based on verifiable reports by reputable news sources. ​

Russia’s tactics across the two countries are likely linked to its strategy of aligning forces with local proxies and mercenaries, the report said. It said the true extent of Russian-sanctioned explosive violence is probably larger than captured in the analysis.

Russia formally entered the conflict in Syria in 2015, when it launched what Vladimir Putin said was a fight against “international terrorism” at the request of president Bashar al-Assad.

Indiscriminate bombings in the joint air campaign by Russian and Syrian warplanes since then, which target rebel resistance groups and IS militants alike, have uprooted populations and destroyed hospitals.

AOAV has recorded 6,888 casualties in Syria from Russian weapons, out of which 4,179 or 61pc were civilians. The worst affected Syrian cities by the Russian offensive were Idlib, where 52pc or 2,162 civilian casualties were recorded and Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province, which had 275 civilian casualties. Aleppo ranked fourth on the list with 182 civilian deaths.

While Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Kremlin’s engagement in the neighbouring country’s internal conflict dates back to at least 2014 when it annexed Crimea in eastern Ukraine.



AOAV recorded 8,503 casualties as a result of Russian bombings in Ukraine from 2012 to 2022, with 7,935 – or 93pc – of these being civilian deaths. Around 35pc of these were in Donetsk followed by Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Last month, a UN commission found Putin’s forces committed violations that amount to war crimes in Ukraine, including bombings of civilian areas, numerous executions, torture and sexual violence.



Iain Overton, the charity’s executive director, said the evidence it had assessed is “overwhelming”.

The international body will meet in Dublin on November 18 to sign a political commitment to avoid the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.