Russia bombards towns and villages as Ukrainian forces make small advances

Russia shelled Ukrainian towns across a long stretch of the frontline from north to south, Ukrainian officials said yesterday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against critical infrastructure.

Air attack sirens blared in the capital Kyiv on Thursday night, and there were several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire south of the city as Russian forces fired 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones, the officials said. The Ukrainian military said all the drones had been destroyed.

Seven had targeted Kyiv, where an administrative building was damaged, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In an evening report yesterday, the general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian forces had tried to advance near Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the focal points of their slow-moving campaign to take all of Donetsk region in the east.

Russian forces fired on several towns and villages, including Bakhmut, Kudryumivka just to the south, nearby Soledar and also the key town of Kostyantynivka, west of Bakhmut.

Russian forces also fired on Avdiivka, the key nearby town of Maryinka as well as Nevelske, the report on Facebook said.

Russian forces shelled settlements further west in Donetsk region, including the town of Vuhledar.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding their positions in the eastern Donbas region and making small advances in some areas.

“On the whole, we are holding our positions,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address last night. “There are also some areas of the front where we are advancing a bit.”

Russian forces shelled several towns near Kupiansk, in the north-east Kharkiv region recaptured by Ukraine in September, the general staff report said, as well as settlements in the Luhansk region, where Ukrainian forces hope to advance after the gains of recent weeks.

Areas of Zaporizhzhia region, to the south, also came under shelling, including the contested town of Hulyaipole. There was also shelling in and around Ukrainian-held Nikopol, on the opposite side of the Kakhovka reservoir from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

On the southern front, there was renewed Russian shelling of infrastructure in the city of Kherson – abandoned by Russian forces last month – and Kachkarivka, further north on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Russia’s defence ministry said earlier it had carried out a “massive strike” on energy and military industrial targets to disrupt Ukraine’s ability to repair equipment and move troops.