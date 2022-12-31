| 5.9°C Dublin

Russia bombards towns and villages as Ukrainian forces make small advances

A resident stands near her house destroyed by a strike in Kherson. Photo: Reuters Expand

A resident stands near her house destroyed by a strike in Kherson. Photo: Reuters

Dan Peleschuk

Russia shelled Ukrainian towns across a long stretch of the frontline from north to south, Ukrainian officials said yesterday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against critical infrastructure.

Air attack sirens blared in the capital Kyiv on Thursday night, and there were several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire south of the city as Russian forces fired 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones, the officials said. The Ukrainian military said all the drones had been destroyed.

