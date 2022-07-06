Russia bombards Donetsk region as it chases further gains after seizing Luhansk

A man rides a bicycle along a street yesterday after Russian shelling in Sloviansk, Donetsk. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica

Russian forces struck targets across Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region yesterday, a day after Vladimir Putin declared victory in the neighbouring region of Luhansk after months of gruelling attritional warfare in which both sides lost many fighters.

The strikes across Donetsk followed Moscow’s capture on Sunday of Lysychansk, the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.

Donetsk and Luhansk together make up the Donbas, the industrialised eastern part of Ukraine that has seen the biggest battle in Europe for generations.

Russia says it wants to wrest control of the entire Donbas from Ukraine on behalf of Moscow-backed separatists.

Ukrainian troops who retreated from Lysychansk at the weekend took up defensive lines in the Donetsk area yesterday, according to Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region.

Russian forces struck a market and a residential area in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk yesterday, killing at least two people and injuring seven, local officials said.

“Russians again deliberately target areas where civilians congregate,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Facebook post. “This is sheer terrorism.”

Earlier, Mr Kyrylenko said both Sloviansk and nearby Kramatorsk had suffered heavy shelling overnight.

“They are now also the main line of assault for the enemy,” he said.

“There is no safe place without shelling in the Donetsk region.”

The Russian defence ministry said it had used high-precision weapons to destroy command centres and artillery in the region.

Zelensky adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russia’s capture of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk had come at a heavy human and financial cost for Moscow and had taken 90 days.

“This is the last victory for Russia on Ukrainian territory,” Mr Arestovych said in a video posted online.

A senior Ukrainian official, Rostyslav Shurma, urged Western nations yesterday to do more to help unblock Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to release grain and metal exports.

At the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova said: “If the Russian blockade of Ukraine’s harbours of Odesa and Mykolaiv continues, millions of tonnes of food may rot in silos and tens of millions of people in Africa and Asia may starve.”

At the same forum, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said arbitrary detention of civilians had become “widespread”, with 270 cases documented.