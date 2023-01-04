| 10.1°C Dublin

latest Russia blames its soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike

  • 89 Russian troops killed in New Year's strike – defence ministry
  • Bakhmut on eastern front still scene of intense fighting
  • Kyiv repeats belief Russia to launch big mobilisation
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Russia's defense ministry says 63 of its soldiers have been killed by a Ukrainian strike on a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where military personnel were stationed. (AP Photo) Expand

David Ljunggren, Grant McCool and Michael Perry

Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday blamed the illegal use of mobile phones by its soldiers for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike that it said killed 89 servicemen, raising the reported death toll significantly.

Moscow previously said 63 Russian soldiers were killed in the weekend strike.

