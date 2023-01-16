| 1.7°C Dublin

Russia-Belarus begin joint military exercises, sparking fear in Kyiv of new offensive in Ukraine

  • Russia-Belarus conduct joint air drills January 16 to February 1
  • Minsk says drills defensive, Kyiv fears new offensive
  • Russia used Belarus as springboard for Ukraine invasion
  • At least 30 dead after Russian strike on apartment
  • Dnipro mayor says little hope of finding more survivors
Emergency personnel evacuate a woman from an apartment block that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand

Herbert Villarraga and Nick Starkov

Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises on Monday, which have triggered fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow could use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine.

Russia used its neighbour Belarus as a springboard for its invasion of Ukraine last February.

