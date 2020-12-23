Russia bars EU officials after Navalny poisoning sanctions

Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia (right) with medical workers in Berlin in September. Photo: Navalny instagram via AP

Moscow has expanded the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the European Union’s sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The move comes a day after Mr Navalny, a long-time opponent to President Vladimir Putin, released a recording of a phone call he said he made to an alleged state security operative, who was identified by media as a member of a team that has reportedly trailed the politician for years.

In the recording, the man indicated his involvement in covering up the supposed poisoning and revealed details of the alleged operation.

Last month, EU foreign ministers imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over what German authorities said was a poisoning in Russia with a nerve agent.

Russia’s foreign ministry called the EU sanctions “a confrontational political decision” and announced it was expanding “the list of representatives of EU member states and institutions who will be denied entry to the Russian Federation”.

The ministry didn’t reveal either the names of the EU officials or the exact number who would be barred from Russia. But it did say the list includes “those who are responsible for promoting anti-Russian sanctions initiatives” in the 27-member bloc.

Mr Navalny fell sick on flight in Russia on August 20 and was flown to Berlin while still in a coma for treatment two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), established he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Diplomatic missions of the three countries, as well as the Delegation of the EU to Russia, have been notified of the measures taken in response to the sanctions, the ministry said.

According to the German foreign ministry, its chargée d’affaires Beate Grzeski in Moscow was told Russia has issued entry bans against “German government agencies” but no further details were given.

It said the pattern of Russian retaliatory measures is familiar, but it still considers them unjustified. It reiterated the German position that the Navalny case is not a bilateral matter, but has a wider international importance due to the use of a chemical agent. It renewed calls for Russia to clear up what happened, and said Moscow so far has shown no readiness to do so.

Last week, a joint investigation by the research group Bellingcat and several media outlets alleged operatives from Russia’s FSB domestic security agency had followed Mr Navalny during his trips since 2017. The investigation said the operatives had “specialised training in chemical weapons, chemistry and medicine”, and some were “in the vicinity” of Mr Navalny in the timeframe “during which he was poisoned”.

Mr Navalny, who is currently convalescing in Germany, said the report proved beyond doubt FSB operatives tried to kill him on Mr Putin’s orders.

The video of his phone call to one of the alleged operatives, dismissed by the FSB as a fake, received nearly 13 million views on YouTube 22 hours after it was posted.

Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any involvement. Mr Putin claimed last week that the investigation relied on data provided by US spy agencies and rejected the allegations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “neither the Kremlin, nor anyone can speak definitively about some kind of poisoning”, because Russia hasn’t received any “information” to that effect from the three countries or the OPCW.

