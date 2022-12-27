| 8°C Dublin

Russia bans sale of oil to countries that abide by West’s price cap

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexey Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexey Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Alexander Marrow and Vladimir Soldtakin

Russia has announced that it will ban the sale of oil to countries that abide by a price cap imposed by the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his long-awaited response to the price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap.

