Russia bans Navalny’s anti-corruption group from campaign activities

A Russian court barred jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption group from posting online and imposed other restrictions yesterday, while it considers a request to ban his network as “extremist”.

The Moscow court held a preliminary hearing on Monday to consider outlawing Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and his separately run network of regional campaign offices.

The court is hearing the case behind closed doors because Russian authorities say it contains classified information.

The FBK was barred from accessing its bank accounts and from organising protests and publishing media articles, said lawyers for Mr Navalny, who is serving a two-and-a-half year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier conviction that he says was politically motivated.

If his network is declared extremist, authorities will gain the legal power to hand down jail terms to activists and freeze bank accounts, in effect forcing the network to stop campaigning or go underground.

Mr Navalny’s regional offices have functioned as a nascent political movement, supporting candidates against the ruling party, although he was barred from standing against Mr Putin.

The prosecutor had already ordered the regional offices to suspend activities on Monday. The FBK, which has a different formal legal status from the regional offices, cannot be suspended without a court order.

Last week, Mr Navalny ended a hunger strike after more than three weeks protesting against what he described as inadequate medical treatment.

Last year, he accused Mr Putin of being behind a poison attack with a nerve agent. Russian authorities denied any involvement in the attack.