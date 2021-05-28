Russia bans European flights in response to row over Belarus hijacking

RUSSIA raised the spectre of a global air row by barring two European airlines from its airspace yesterday.

The move is an apparent retaliation for the EU’s decision to bypass Belarusian airspace after the forced landing of a Ryanair plane.

Belarus caused international dismay on Sunday after it scrambled a fighter jet and forced the Athens-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk, in what was widely seen as a special operation to arrest Roman Protasevich, an exiled Belarusian journalist, and his companion, who were on board.

Russia, the key ally of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, appeared to throw its weight behind Minsk in retaliation against Europe’s decision.

Austrian Airlines yesterday became the second European airline carrier to announce that Russia disapproved of its new flight path bypassing Belarus, forcing the company to scrap its Vienna-Moscow flight.

The previous day, Air France had to cancel its scheduled flight from Paris to Moscow after Russia refused to give it the green light to enter Russian airspace on a new path.

The Kremlin is expected to clarify its stance today as Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, hosts Mr Lukashenko for talks.

It came as the Greek prime minister said there was no evidence that Belarusian KGB or any other secret service agents were on board the flight.

“We have no indication there were KGB agents or any security service agents on board the plane. None. Zero,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

An investigative media outlet revealed yesterday the flight was told of a bomb threat half an hour before Belarusian air traffic control received the message about it.

The disclosure undermines the main argument of Belarusian authorities who presented the email as a key piece of evidence that proved they had no intention to force the flight to land.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is to call on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to carry out an independent investigation into the incident.

Mr Ryan told the International Transport Forum (ITF) that a thorough investigation is needed.

He also called for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

