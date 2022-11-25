Russia approves bill banning LGBTQ+ ‘propaganda’ among adults

People take part in an LGBTQ+ community rally in St Petersburg, Russia in 2017. File photo

Russia’s parliament has approved a bill that widens a prohibition of LGBTQ+ “propaganda” and restricts the “demonstration” of LGBTQ+ behaviour .

Under the new law, which still needs the approval of the upper house of parliament and president Vladimir Putin, any action or information that is considered an attempt to promote homosexuality – whether in public, online, or in films, books or advertising – could incur a heavy fine.

Previously, the law had outlawed only promotion of LGBTQ+ lifestyles aimed at children.

The new bill also bans the “demonstration” of LGBTQ+ behaviour to children.

Lawmakers say they are defending traditional values of the “Russian world” against a liberal West they say is determined to destroy them – an argument also increasingly being used by officials as one of the justifications for Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Authorities have already used the existing law to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

Rights groups say the new law is intended to drive lifestyles practised by lesbians, gay men, bisexuals and transgender people out of public life altogether.​

Legal experts said the vagueness of the bill’s language gives room for law enforcers to interpret them as broadly as they wish, leaving members of the LGBT community in a state of even greater uncertainty.