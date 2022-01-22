Russia and US trade demands on Ukraine but agree to continue diplomatic efforts to defuse crisis – for now at least

The United States and Russia failed to resolve differences over Ukraine in a high-stakes meeting between top diplomats yesterday as the Biden administration agreed for the first time to directly address the Kremlin’s demands on curbing Nato as it attempts to head off a Russian assault.

Following their discussion in Geneva, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would hold further talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after US officials submit a written response, expected next week, to a series of proposals that Russia has put forward on limiting the alliance’s expansion and activities in eastern Europe.

An agreement to continue the diplomacy, for now at least, appeared to be a lone point of convergence in the 90-minute encounter, which capped hastily arranged visits Mr Blinken made this week to Kiev and Berlin to confer with Ukrainian and European leaders.

“We are doing everything possible to make clear to Russia that there will be, as I said, a swift, severe and united response to any form of aggressions by Russia directed toward Ukraine,” Mr Blinken told reporters after the talks.

The meeting comes as the Biden administration warns Russia, which has positioned some 100,00 troops around Ukraine in recent months, could launch an imminent assault like the one that preceded its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014. Moscow in turn has accused Ukraine of threatening Russian security by procuring foreign weaponry and aspiring to join Nato.

Mr Lavrov described the talks as “useful and frank” but said it was too soon to say whether the two sides could resolve their differences.

While the Biden administration immediately dismissed many of the Russian demands, including a permanent exclusion from Nato for Ukraine and Georgia, Mr Blinken said he laid out ideas for the Russian delegation on issues including arms control and military exercises which he said could prove to be areas of compromise.

“We’ll see if that bears out,” he said. “And meanwhile, we will continue to prepare resolutely for both paths that we’ve laid out for Russia, the path of diplomacy and dialogue, or the path of renewed aggression, confrontation and consequences.”

The Biden administration has promised to impose far-reaching US and European sanctions if Russia moves into Ukraine, including possible steps to cut off its access to the international financial system. Officials have portrayed the movement of Russian forces in Belarus this week – what Moscow has described as routine exercises – as an additional potential military front.

Mr Lavrov, speaking after the meeting, again dismissed any plans for aggression against Ukraine and urged the US to make its response to the Russian proposals public.

In visits to Kiev and Berlin this week, Mr Blinken described expanded conflict in Ukraine – where Russian-backed separatists are locked in a protracted struggle with government forces in the country’s east – as a threat to the global rule of law and a signal to autocrats that borders can be redrawn by force.

“It’s bigger than Russia and Nato,” he said.

“It’s a crisis with global consequences, and it requires global attention and action.”

While Mr Blinken has stressed transatlantic unity, Nato allies continue to have differences over some aspects of the Ukraine crisis, including the role European energy supplies should play in any response to Russian action and how quickly, if at all, Ukraine should join Nato.

Mr Blinken’s message of coordinated deterrence was disrupted on Wednesday when President Biden appeared to cast a Russian assault as inevitable and downplay any response to what he called any “minor incursion”. The White House quickly deployed senior officials to clarify those remarks.

They still triggered an icy response from Republican lawmakers however, as well as from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations.

"Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter. (© The Washington Post)

© Washington Post