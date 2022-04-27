Russia and US swap prisoners in surprise exchange

US president Joe Biden's officials said the exchange did not alter America's approach to Russia

Russia and the US have carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange in a time of high tensions, trading a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America.

The deal announced by both countries involving Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic manoeuvre even in times of peace. It was all the more surprising because it was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the US to their lowest point in decades.

The US returned Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who had been serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Connecticut for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the US after he was arrested in Liberia in 2010.

The US Justice Department has described him as “an experienced international drug trafficker” who conspired to distribute thousands of kilograms of cocaine around the world.

Reed, a 30-year-old former Marine from Texas, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station following a night of heavy drinking. He was later sentenced to nine years in prison.

Russia had sought Yaroshenko’s return for years while also rejecting entreaties by high-level US officials to release Reed, who was approaching his 1,000th day in custody and whose health had recently been worsening, according to his family.

The US government does not typically embrace such exchanges for fear that it might encourage foreign governments to take additional Americans as prisoners as a way to extract concessions and to avoid a potential false equivalency between an unjustly detained American — which US officials believe Reed was — and a properly convicted criminal.

In this case, though, the US decided the deal made sense in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his prison sentence, which has now been commuted.

Reed’s release had no immediate impact on the cases of other Americans held by Russia.

Griner, for one, was detained in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed a cannabis derivative.

Whelan – a Canadian-born American resident with British and Irish citizenship – is being held on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus.

US officials have described Whelan as unjustly detained, and yesterday Biden said: “We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends.”

The exchange took place in Turkey, according to Reed’s father Joey.

“The American plane pulled up next to the Russian plane and they walked both prisoners across at the same time, like you see in the movies,” he said.

The swap seems unlikely to herald any larger breakthrough between Washington and Moscow. A senior Biden administration official cautioned that the negotiations centred on a “discrete set of prisoner issues” and did not represent a change to the US government’s condemnation of Russia’s violence against Ukraine.

“Where we can have discussions on issues of mutual interest we will try to talk to the Russians and have a constructive conversation without any way changing our approach to the appalling violence in Ukraine,” the official said.