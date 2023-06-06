Russia and Ukraine blame each other amid widespread flooding after major dam blown up in Kherson
Widespread flooding reported after dam collapse in KhersonRussia says Ukrainian attacks beaten backNew Russian air raids on KyivUkraine makes no mention of counteroffensive starting
Lidia Kelly
Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Tuesday of blowing up a dam and causing widespread flooding in southern Ukraine, while Russia said it had thwarted another Ukrainian offensive in eastern Donetsk and inflicted heavy losses.