Russia and China urges UN to act on ‘destructive’ US

China and Russia lashed out yesterday at the “destructive” behaviour of the US and called for a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council to discuss the world’s pressing issues.

The rare show of diplomatic unity underscores the growing frustration of Beijing and Moscow with Western sanctions for what both countries refuse to recognise as human rights abuse.

A statement released after talks between the two countries’ foreign ministers called for the permanent members of the UN Security Council to gather for a summit “to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve mankind’s common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability”.

It also urged countries to refrain from “politicising human rights issues” in a clear reference to the human rights records of Moscow and Beijing.

The meeting of the foreign ministers in the Chinese city of Guilin this week came amid further strain between the two nations and the West.

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, yesterday criticised Washington after the Chinese delegation last week concluded “tough” talks in the US.

He told a joint news conference that Moscow and Beijing agreed about the “destructive” intentions of the US, which he criticised for “relying on the military and political alliances of the Cold War era and creating new closed alliances in the same spirit to undermine the UN-centred international legal architecture.”

Relations between Moscow and Washington took another hit last week after Russia recalled its ambassador from Washington for talks after Joe Biden, the US president, said in an interview he believed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was a “killer”.

Moscow and Beijing both view recent Western sanctions as “unacceptable”, Mr Lavrov said yesterday.

“Punishing anyone on the world arena today is just wrong, and using the same methods against Russia and China is simply stupid,” he was quoted as saying.

Russia is bracing for a new round of sanctions over what Washington says was meddling in last year’s presidential elections. Moscow has denied any involvement.

The US on Monday joined the EU, UK and Canada to impose sanctions on several Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.



