Russia and China ‘can stabilise the world’, says Vladimir Putin as joint military drills are launched

Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Moscow and Beijing can “stabilise” the world as he hosted a top Chinese official during joint military drills.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit Moscow since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Putin’s comments came a few days after the White House said it was seeing “signs” that Beijing was getting ready to send weapons to Russia.

The meeting in Moscow came as China, Russia and South Africa began joint naval exercises off South Africa’s eastern coast yesterday.

Putin welcomed Mr Wang to the Kremlin, telling him he awaited a visit from Xi Jinping, the Chinese president.

Reports in the Wall Street Journal this week suggest officials are planning the visit to take place in the next few months. Beijing has not officially confirmed such plans.

In televised remarks, Putin hailed his country’s partnership with China as something that could benefit the whole world and had reached “new frontiers”.

“The co-operation between China and Russia on the world stage is very important to stabilise the international situation,” he told Mr Wang.

“Russian-Chinese relations are developing as we planned in previous years. Everything is moving forward and developing.”

Mr Wang earlier met Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, saying that he looked forward to clinching new agreements during his visit to Moscow. There were no details on the agreements.

When Mr Xi met Putin face to face just before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, they sealed a “no limits” partnership that triggered anxiety in the west.

China has been complying with war-related international sanctions against Russia but it has refused to openly condemn Russia for the aggression and instead accused the west of fanning the flames of the conflict.

Mr Wang yesterday called on Nato to “stop smearing China with unfounded speculations on Ukraine, abandon the old Cold War mentality of zero-sum game and bloc confrontation, and stop fomenting confrontation”.

Chinese weapons supplies to Russia would threaten a potential escalation of the Ukraine war into a confrontation between Russia and China on the one side and Ukraine and the US-led Nato military alliance on the other.

Beijing has denied the reports it is preparing to send arms to Russia.

As war games began in the Indian Ocean, a senior Russian officer in charge of the Russian contingent told reporters that Russia would not be firing its new generation “Zircon” nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles during the drills, contrary to previous reports in Russian media.

On Saturday, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, warned Mr Wang of consequences should China provide material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two men met that Washington was concerned Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.

Beijing has denied providing military support to Russia.

Asked about the issue of Chinese help, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said Beijing’s representatives have already addressed that.

“They have already answered this question, they have, in fact, strongly denied it. There is nothing to add here.”

After Mr Blinken’s warnings, for which he did not supply evidence, China said the US was in no position to make demands.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China has been and remains committed, together with Russia, to make efforts to preserve the positive trend in the development of relations between major powers,” Mr Wang told Mr Lavrov.

Joe Biden, the US president, meanwhile, said Russia’s decision this week to suspend a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Washington was a “big mistake”.

He spoke a day after Putin announced the suspension of Moscow’s participation in the New Start arms treaty.

The president, in Poland for the first anniversary of the war, reaffirmed US commitment to their security in a meeting with leaders of several countries in Nato.