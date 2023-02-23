| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Russia and China ‘can stabilise the world’, says Vladimir Putin as joint military drills are launched

Russian president Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Expand

Close

Russian president Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian president Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian president Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Moscow and Beijing can “stabilise” the world as he hosted a top Chinese official during joint military drills.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit Moscow since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy