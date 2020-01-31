Russia and China are engaging in 'digital war' on Europe

Eussia and China are waging a "digital war" with fake news and disinformation to undermine democracy in Europe, an EU has official said.

European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova, who leads efforts to preserve democratic principles across the bloc, said the two countries have "weaponised information".

She said they will not back down until Europe stands up to them.

"There are specific external actors, namely Russia and increasingly China, that are actively using disinformation and related interference tactics to undermine European democracy," Ms Jourova told a conference of disinformation experts in Brussels.

