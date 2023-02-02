| 9.3°C Dublin

Russia advances in east Ukraine, strike on apartments kills civilians

  • Russian strike destroys apartment building; 3 dead - officials
  • Zelensky gives gloomy assessment on Russian offensive in east
  • Zelensky vows more anti-corruption measures
  • New Russian offensive could begin on February 24 - Ukraine minister
Policemen help Arina, 6, dressed in children's bulletproof vest and helmet during her evacuation from front line city of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak Expand

Policemen help Arina, 6, dressed in children's bulletproof vest and helmet during her evacuation from front line city of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Tom Balmforth

The battle on the front lines in eastern Ukraine "has become tougher" as Russian forces push for gains that they could show on the first anniversary of their invasion on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a sombre assessment.

Russia, determined to make progress before Ukraine gets newly pledged Western battle tanks and armoured vehicles, has picked up momentum on the battlefield and announced advances north and south of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk.

