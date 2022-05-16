Russia accused of using phosphorous bombs in Mariupol

A screengrab from a video shows burning munitions raining down on the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Images: reuters

Russian forces have been accused of using phosphorous bombs on the besieged Azovstal steel plant.

In a video posted by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s internal affairs minister, footage shows what appears to be phosphorous bombs dropping on the plant – although this has not been confirmed by Western officials.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has previously accused Russia of using the bombs.

Although not banned outright, it is illegal to use the weapon on civilian targets, although militaries across the world use the bombs to mark territory or to create a smokescreen. The substance is highly toxic and ignites on contact with oxygen.

The plant has been the base of approximately 2,000 Ukrainian troops from the Azovstal battalion.

Last week, Ukrainian forces managed to evacuate all remaining civilians from the steelworks.

The troops who are left there have suffered more than 12 weeks of constant bombardment from Russian troops in the valuable port city of Mariupol.

While the attack on the plant continues, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said Russia’s offensive has “lost momentum” while up to a third of its ground force has now been lost since the invasion of Ukraine began.

“Russia’s Donbas offensive has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule,” its latest update said. “Russia has now likely suffered losses of one third of its ground combat force it committed in February.”