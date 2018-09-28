Russia accused of trying to influence Macedonia ballot

Russia is waging a covert propaganda campaign to torpedo a referendum in Macedonia this weekend which could pave the way for the small Balkan country to join Nato and the EU, diplomats and analysts warned.

Macedonians will vote on Sunday on whether to change the name of their country to North Macedonia, resolving a 27-year diplomatic standoff with Greece.

Athens has always objected to the country calling itself Macedonia, arguing it implies territorial claims on its northern region of the same name.

But Moscow is vehemently opposed to Nato enlargement in the Balkans, which it regards as its sphere of influence, and has allegedly flooded social media in Macedonia with false accounts calling for a boycott of the referendum.

Thousands of fake Twitter and Facebook accounts with the hashtag #Bojkotiram - "boycott" in Macedonian - have appeared recently.

The objective appears to be to reduce the turnout of the referendum to under 50pc of eligible voters, meaning it would lack legitimacy. It could be a close-run thing. A recent poll found that 57pc of respondents plan to vote.

Some of the false accounts try to stir up friction between Macedonia's Slav majority and its ethnic Albanian minority, which makes up about 25pc of the population.

Ethnic Albanians are overwhelmingly in favour of the deal, seeing EU membership as a means of tackling poverty and discrimination, but that is unpopular with ethnic Slavs who bitterly resent having to change the country's name at the behest of Greece. Tensions between the two erupted into armed conflict in 2001.

"Russia is doing everything it can to stave off more countries joining the West," said Heather Conley, director of the Europe programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"In Macedonia, that includes exploiting weaknesses that exist, such as the tensions between ethnic Slavs and ethnic Albanians. There's a combination of disinformation and using economic influence to support nationalist organisations and politicians.

"The aim is to sow complete confusion and to make the West look as decadent and dysfunctional as possible."

British officials warned earlier this month that Moscow may try to influence the outcome of the referendum with an online disinformation campaign, as it allegedly did in the US elections and the Brexit referendum.

Last month, a fake story claiming American troops on exercise in Macedonia used ammunition containing depleted uranium went viral.

Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska said the report was "fake news" designed to erode trust in Nato and undermine the referendum, she said.

Zoran Zaev, the prime minister of Macedonia, accused a Russian oligarch living in Greece of funding radical nationalist groups and football hooligans in Macedonia with the aim of stoking violent protests against the deal.

However, Macedonia's president Gjorge Ivanov urged his compatriots not to vote, calling the name change a "noose" and a "flagrant violation of sovereignty".

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, he criticised the procession of EU and American officials who have visited Macedonia in recent weeks to throw their support behind a yes vote. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

