It was the home of Mariupol’s drama community – a grand, neo-classical-style building standing proud in the city centre. But, like much of the besieged city around it, Mariupol Theatre was last night no more than a heap of smouldering bricks and mortar.

It was unclear what lay underneath the rubble, but reports claim at least 1,000 civilians may have been sheltering from the Russian bombs when the building was destroyed.

Satellite photos showed the Russian word “children” clearly written in large script on the ground outside the theatre. The few pictures to make it out of the near-blackout in the city last night showed smoke rising from the gaping hole in what is left of the white building, with debris strewn across the well-kept park with manicured bushes below broken trees.

The southern Ukrainian city of 450,000 people has become the most intense battleground of the invasion so far, subjected to three weeks of siege and shelling, which the Red Cross says has left “apocalyptic” conditions. Mariupol sits between eastern territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists on one side and the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 on the other. Capturing it would give the Russians a clear land corridor all the way through, controlling the Sea of Azov.

Local officials have tallied more than 2,500 deaths in the siege, but many bodies are thought to lie uncollected and uncounted. They have speculated the toll could be closer to 20,000. Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said hundreds of staff and patients were being held hostage at a hospital Russian forces had captured.

Video from the theatre less than a week ago appears to show citizens, including children, packed in the dark in the basement. In the video, civilians, mostly women and children dressed in winter coats, queued up to what was once the theatre’s cloakroom to get their rations. Nearby, children in puffed jackets and woolen hats sat on the floor underneath the portraits of the theatre’s star actors.

A man who appeared to be an employee said they had taken all the fabric at the theatre, including the costumes, to make beds for the residents. He says under the torchlight: “People, listen to us: there are more than 1,000 people here including pregnant women and children. Please help us, please stop the war.”

He adds, before breaking into tears: “Give us a green corridor to take the people out, first women and the injured. I don’t know how and when – but please stop it.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the attack was “another horrendous war crime in Mariupol”.City authorities said they were trying to establish the number of casualties but the entrance to the bomb shelter under the theatre was blocked by debris.

“It is known that almost 1,000 civilians from Mariupol were hiding in the theatre. The number of dead and wounded is currently unknown,” said Ukraine’s interior ministry. “Many Mariupol residents hid in the theatre with small children. This theatre was a shelter in which the inhabitants of besieged Mariupol escaped from continuous shelling.”

Inna Sovsun, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, said: “They’re all under the rubble, which can’t be dismantled as the shelling continues.”

Russia’s defence ministry yesterday denied responsibility for the atrocity.

“Russian aircraft did not perform any tasks related to launching airstrikes on targets within the city limits of Mariupol on March 16,” the Russian military stated.

Russia also alleged that Ukrainian far-right nationalists, known as the Azov battalion, had been keeping civilians inside the theatre hostage and used the upper floors as firing positions.

A few hours before the bombing was reported, several Russian state media outlets warned about a false flag operation in Mariupol by the Ukrainian forces.

On Wednesday morning, a stream of cars arrived in Zaporizhzhia in the first major evacuation of civilians from the encircled Mariupol. An estimated 4,000 cars and 20,000 people reached safety after crossing the front line and spending the night in the open in temperatures dropping to –7C.

The convoy of family cars pulled into a supermarket car park to be met by volunteers and police. Car windows patched with plastic sheeting and shrapnel pocked bodywork bore testimony to the shelling in the past three weeks. White rags had been tied to car aerials and door handles to try to secure safe passage.

Ukrainian officials have for days been attempting to open a humanitarian corridor, but the new arrivals said that inside the city they had heard little or nothing of the arrangements.

Earlier attempts to evacuate from Mariupol fell apart amid mutual recriminations between the two sides and continued shelling, or fears the path was mined. With phones and internet connections down, those under siege had no news of the outside world, or information on how to get out. Instead, families or groups of friends had to wrestle with the decision to leave themselves.

Many decided to make a break for it on Tuesday only when they saw other cars setting out, or when rumours spread that a way might be clear.

“We thought we could be killed on the road, or we could be killed staying in Mariupol,” explained a 46-year-old woman called Victoria as she stepped out of her car after the 12-hour exodus.

Olga Olanava and her family gambled on getting out. Their fourth floor flat had been destroyed. A shell had hit a floor below them and then another hit a floor above them. Ms Olanava, a bank cashier, said: “There was no water, no electricity.”

With their flat destroyed, the family spent days taking what shelter they could in the block’s basement.

“There was no internet connection, no telephone. We had no idea what was going on. But we began to hear there might be a way out.” On Tuesday they departed with four carloads of friends and family, gradually linking up with other vehicles on the route out.

Her daughter, 25-year-old Lisa Pashkova, likened it to the deadly game show in Squid Game. Some of their relatives stayed, unwilling to take the risk.

Among those left behind are premature babies reportedly without their parents trapped in a hospital seized by Russian forces.

Escape

Ukraine hopes nine humanitarian corridors will operate on Thursday, including from Mariupol, the deputy prime minister has said.

Additional reporting: Telegraph