Russia’s ministry of defence appeared to accidentally reveal that nearly 10,000 of its soldiers have been killed in Ukraine.

The figure was contained in a report on March 20 by the pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, which has since been deleted from the paper’s website.

Before it was removed, the article quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying that 9,861 Russian soldiers had been killed, and 16,153 were injured, in more than three weeks of fighting.

Previously, the Russian military had only admitted that around 500 soldiers had been killed.

The article was taken down from the paper’s website and replaced with a version not including casualty numbers.

A charred Russian tank is seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on the front line in the Kyiv region. Picture: Reuters



The apparent new figures were similar to a conservative estimate by US intelligence last week that at least 7,000 Russian soldiers had died up to that point, with up to 21,000 injured.

Ireland

The Irish Government is planning for the potential arrival of 200,000 Ukrainians into the country as the Russian invasion continues.

A Cabinet meeting later on Tuesday will see ministers discuss the crisis in war-torn Ukraine as well as the Irish response.

The Government has already welcomed about 10,000 Ukrainian refugees into the country but is preparing for tens of thousands more.

The number of refugees Ireland expects to take has risen greatly since the start of Russia’s invasion, as nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population have already fled their homes, with more than 3.5million of them already having fled the country.

The 200,000 figure for Ireland is based on the expectation that 2pc of the 10 million people likely set to flee Ukraine could come to the Republic.

The Indo Daily: 'We took our documents, our clothes and ran' - Inside Ukraine's refugee crisis

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said on Tuesday that planning is continuing into how to provide adequate accommodation and support for refugees arriving into the country.

"While there isn't the opportunity to put long-term permanent accommodation in place overnight, the best possible arrangements must be put in place to accommodate them to meet their basic needs, to ensure that they are sheltered and looked after, and have access to education and healthcare, and, indeed, employment," he told RTÉ radio.

"So, it's going to be a challenge as we move along."

Referendum

It came as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians will be offered a referendum on any “compromises” with Russia if a peace deal is agreed. He insisted his country would sooner be destroyed than bow to Moscow’s ultimatums.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, dashed hopes of an imminent agreement to end the war as the US warned Russia was trying to bomb cities into submission to destroy Ukrainian morale.

“When you talk about certain changes, potentially historic changes...it will go to a referendum,” Mr Zelensky said in an interview with European broadcasters, without specifying how such a vote would be held.

“Our people will have a say and give an answer to formats of compromises,” he said.

Moscow has said the war would end if Kyiv gave up its hopes of joining Nato and recognised Crimea and Ukraine’s separatist republics as Russian territory.

“Ukraine cannot fulfil Russian ultimatums,” Mr Zelensky said, a day after Moscow told authorities in the strategic port city of Mariupol that they must surrender or face a military tribunal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP



“We should be destroyed first, then their ultimatum would be fulfilled,” he added.

He said Moscow wanted Ukraine to “hand over” Mariupol, the capital Kyiv and second city Kharkiv.

Neither the people of those cities nor he, “as president, can do this,” he said.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, yesterday ruled out a meeting between the Russian president and his Ukrainian counterpart until Kyiv “did its homework on the negotiations and agreed their results”.

He also claimed that any ceasefire would be abused by the Ukrainian military so that they could regroup.

“It would be used to continue attacks on the Russian military,” he said.

Since the start of the war, officials from Russia and Ukraine have met several times in Belarus.

But Mr Peskov said there had been “no substantial movement”, despite recent reports that the countries were moving closer to an agreement.

As the apparent scale of Russian losses emerged, its foreign ministry said it had summoned John Sullivan, the US ambassador.

Moscow said it told Mr Sullivan that Joe Biden calling Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.

A Russian foreign ministry spokesman said: “[Statements] from the American president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture.”

The US State Department did not confirm that the ambassador had been summoned.

Indiscriminate shelling

Ukraine's military warned the public on Tuesday of more indiscriminate Russian shelling of critical infrastructure as U.S. President Joe Biden issued one of his strongest warnings yet that Russia is considering using chemical weapons.

Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian city more than four weeks into their invasion, and increasingly are resorting to massive destruction of residential areas with air strikes, long-range missiles and artillery.

The southern port of Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia's assault and is largely in ruins with bodies on the streets but attacks were also reported to have intensified on the second city of Kharkiv on Monday.

Russian forces were expected to continue to attack critical infrastructure with "high-precision weapons and indiscriminate munitions", Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement.

Warning over biological weapons

Biden, without citing evidence, said Russia's false accusations that Ukraine had biological and chemical weapons illustrated that President Vladimir Putin's "back was against the wall" and he was considering using such weapons.

"Now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a business event.

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those."

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden also told businesses to be alert for cyber attacks by Russia. "It's part of Russia's playbook," he said in a statement.

The United States and its allies have previously accused Russia of spreading an unproven claim that Ukraine had a biological weapons programme as a possible prelude to using such weapons but Biden's remarks on Monday were some of his strongest on the subject.

Russia says it does not attack civilians although the devastation wrought on Ukrainian towns such as Mariupol and Kharkiv are reminiscent of previous Russian assaults on cities in Chechnya and Syria.

Putin calls the war, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from "Nazis". The West calls that a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.

Diplomatic pressure

Biden is due to travel to Europe this week for meetings with allied leaders to discuss tighter sanctions on Russia, on top of the unprecedented financial penalties already announced. Ahead of the trip he discussed Russia's "brutal" tactics in a call with European leaders on Monday, the White House said.

Russia's siege and bombardment of Mariupol, which European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called "a massive war crime", is increasing pressure for action.

But EU foreign ministers on Monday disagreed on whether and how to include energy in sanctions, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to impose an embargo.

Biden singled out India for being "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware, but praised the other members of the Quad group, Australia and Japan.

India has urged an end to the violence in Ukraine but has abstained from voting against its old Cold War ally Russia.

China, which has also declined to condemn Russia's assault, and its ally, Pakistan, shared concern about the "spillover effects of unilateral sanctions" on Russia, the Chinese foreign ministry said after a meeting of the neighbours' foreign ministers.

They called for a ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution of the crisis.

No surrender

The conflict has driven almost a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, and Germany said the number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks.

Ukraine on Monday rejected a Russian demand to stop defending Mariupol.

People have been forced to drink water from radiators and kill pets for food in the besieged city of Mariupol, a Ukrainian MP said.

Dmytro Gurin said that Vladimir Putin's "goal is to start hunger".

He said the 250,000 people that remain in the city are living in damaged buildings and basements.

“People live in half destroyed buildings or basements. People drink water from the radiator system. We already have information that people start killing their animals, like cats, dogs for food," he said.

“The goal of Putin is to start hunger in Mariupol because he needs this leverage for diplomatic processes.”

A part of Mariupol now held by Russian forces, reached by Reuters on Sunday, was an eerie wasteland. Several bodies wrapped in blankets lay by a road. Windows were blasted out and walls were charred black. People who came out of basements sat on benches amid the debris, bundled up in coats.

About 8,000 were evacuated on Monday from towns and cities under fire, including about 3,000 from Mariupol, through seven humanitarian corridors, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said.

The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said buses evacuating civilians from front-line areas were hit by shelling on Monday and four children were wounded.

The eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv have also been hard hit.

Among the dead in Kharkiv is Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor whose flat was shelled by Russian forces last week.

"Please think about how many things he has come through," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday.

"With each day of this war, it becomes more obvious what denazification means to them."

On Monday night, a witness in Kharkiv said she saw people on roofs of apartment buildings dropping grenades or similar ordnance onto the streets.

A second witness, outside the city, reported hearing more intense explosions than on any day since Russian troops began attacking last month.

Reuters could not immediately verify the accounts.

Ukrainian officials hope that Russia will negotiate a withdrawal. Both sides hinted last week at progress in talks on a formula that would include some kind of neutrality for Ukraine, though details were scarce.