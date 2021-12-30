Russia abolishes prominent human rights organisation

A man enters an office of the human rights group Memorial in Moscow, Russia December 29, 2021. Placards read: "Memorial forever" (top) and "We love Memorial" (bottom). REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Oleg Orlov, a Memorial board member, speaks to the media outside the Moscow City Court building during a hearing to consider the closure of the Memorial human rights center in Moscow, Russia, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Journalists watch hearings on the liquidation of the Human Rights Centre Memorial in a Moscow Court. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Supporters of the Memorial rights group gather outside the court house in Moscow. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina

A Moscow court has abolished the Memorial Human Rights Centre, the second ruling in two days against Russia’s most prominent human rights group.

It came after Russia’s Supreme Court liquidated another wing of the group, the International Memorial Society, on Tuesday, in a decision condemned by global human rights organisations.

The forced closure of both wings of Memorial, Russia’s oldest rights organisation, was a sharp blow to rights activists amid the Kremlin’s sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Memorial was formed by dissidents in the final years of the Soviet Union to investigate Soviet-era repression of political prisoners and to expose contemporary rights abuses.

Authorities designated Memorial Human Rights Centre a foreign agent in 2014 and the International Memorial Society in 2016.

The designation carries onerous requirements on reporting of finances and tagging all written materials including social media posts with a lengthy foreign agent label, and the law is used by authorities to target rights groups, independent journalists and activists.

Human rights advocates said the moves against Memorial sent out a warning that activists can be prosecuted for criticising Russian authorities, supporting the victims of human rights abuses or even exposing Soviet repressions that occurred decades ago.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the closure of the International Memorial Society and called on Russian authorities to stop harassing human rights defenders.

“The closure of Memorial follows a year of rapidly shrinking space for independent civil society, media, and pro-democracy activists in Russia,” he said.

Part of the prosecution’s case against Memorial Human Rights Centre was based on the fact that its annual list of political prisoners included some inmates designated by authorities as extremists or terrorists. Prosecutors said this meant the centre justified terrorism and extremism.

Last month, the centre published a list of 420 political prisoners in Russia but said the true number was probably higher.

The list contains a disclaimer that the organisation does not endorse the views of individual political prisoners, which include leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his associates, Jehovah’s Witnesses, bloggers, anarchists and critics of Russian authorities.

The prosecution also told Judge Mikhail Kazakov at yesterday’s hearing that Memorial had repeatedly disregarded the law and “grossly violated” the rights of Russian citizens.

The prosecution said that Memorial Human Rights Centre was partly funded by foreign states and had promoted protests aimed at destabilising the country.

Prosecutors also argued that the centre’s list of political prisoners undermined Russians’ confidence in the justice system.

The Memorial Human Rights Centre said the case against it was political and lacked any legal basis. “We know the truth is on our side,” the centre tweeted shortly before yesterday’s hearing. “Memorial is a huge number of people. No liquidation can take this away.”

Memorial advocate Mikhail Biryukov said the organisation would appeal the ruling. Another member of the group’s legal team, Grigory Vaipan, said the centre could continue to function until a higher court heard the appeal, when its future would be decided.

Condemnation of the earlier decision to liquidate the International Memorial Society poured in from rights advocates around the world. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell deplored the decision, saying “critical looks on their past are essential for the healthy development and progress of societies”.

