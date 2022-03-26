| 1.2°C Dublin

Russia ‘abducting civilians to quell resistance’ warns UN

Armoured vehicles of pro-Russian troops drive along a road in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict near Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk region, yesterday. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters Expand

Armoured vehicles of pro-Russian troops drive along a road in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict near Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk region, yesterday. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Jack Hardy

Ukrainian civilians are being abducted and transported into regions controlled by Russia, as the invading force struggles to quell resistance in captured towns, the UN has said.

The Russian military is feared to be increasingly deploying kidnap tactics to assert control over occupied areas, including by targeting individuals known to hold pro-Ukrainian views.

