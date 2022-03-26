Russia ‘abducting civilians to quell resistance’ warns UN

Ukrainian civilians are being abducted and transported into regions controlled by Russia, as the invading force struggles to quell resistance in captured towns, the UN has said.

The Russian military is feared to be increasingly deploying kidnap tactics to assert control over occupied areas, including by targeting individuals known to hold pro-Ukrainian views.

It comes after the UN received warnings from the US last month that Russia had drawn up a “kill list” of Ukrainians to be attacked or detained following the invasion.

The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights yesterday said it had verified at least 36 cases of civilian detentions.

A spokesman told the BBC that the families of abducted individuals were often denied information about their fate.

They added that those being targeted “are mostly representatives of local communities, journalists and people who were vocal about their pro-Ukrainian positions”.

The body, which has been documenting the abductions, is not able to assess whether those detained were on the reported “kill list”, according to the broadcaster.

Ukrainian officials are among those who have so far been captured and detained by Russian troops, including Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol, who was filmed being dragged away with a bag over his head.

He was only released when Ukraine handed over nine young captured Russian soldiers in a prisoner exchange.

Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists said that four journalists had been detained when Russian forces entered Melitopol.

Sergiy Tomilenko, head of the union, told the BBC the detentions were part of “a wave of information cleansing”.