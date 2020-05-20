Rural residents forced to fight rampant virus alone after doctors sent to cities

When a group of villagers in the Ecuadorian fishing community of El Real came down with coughs and fevers in early April, nobody was sure if they had the coronavirus - and no health workers were available to diagnose or treat them.

Their local doctor, like many of rural Ecuador's health workers, had been transferred to the country's biggest city, Guayaquil.

There, the Covid-19 pandemic had overwhelmed hospitals and left authorities struggling to collect bodies.

The villagers say they were only able to provide traditional remedies such as lemon and eucalyptus to the ill, 11 of whom died of what residents believe was the coronavirus.

Their actual cause of death remains unknown because they were never tested.

"We practically give them first aid with natural medicine. We don't have a health centre and I think that's why we have had those deaths," said Manuel Cruz (37), an artisanal fisherman who now spends much of his time helping other villagers get healthcare.

"I ask the authorities to pay attention to those of us in remote areas," said Mr Cruz, who said that El Real usually records only two deaths in an entire year.

Several settlements along the South American nation's Pacific Coast are facing similar situations, according to interviews with residents.

In some 90 small coastal settlements that live off artisanal fishing and crabbing, residents say that doctors who had for years been assigned by the government to provide rural health services were sent away and have not returned.

The situation suggests that moving doctors to cities may have exacerbated the impact of the disease in rural areas, where poverty is significantly greater and access to healthcare much more precarious.

The health ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

In early April, the government said it transferred almost 100 doctors from rural areas to hospitals in Guayaquil and other cities.

"We are unprotected because the doctors have not come down for two months. They must be working in Guayaquil by now," said Angela Chalen (31), who lives by collecting crab and oyster.

Authorities say Guayaquil's outbreak is coming under control but that the pandemic is expanding in the highland capital of Quito.

Ecuador has officially reported more than 34,000 coronavirus cases and some 2,800 deaths, but authorities acknowledge both figures are likely significant underestimates because the health system is overstretched and many people died before they could be tested.

