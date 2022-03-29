Rural primary school in Co Clare doubles in size as it takes in 26 Ukrainian pupils

Kilshanny National School pupils with new arrivals from Ukraine and their principal John Mahon and teachers and parent volunteers from Ukraine. Photo: Eamon Ward

A two-teacher primary school in Co Clare has doubled in size as it took in 26 Ukrainian pupils this week.

Kilshanny National School is one of three primary schools in the parish of Lisdoonvarna/Kilshanny that have each enrolled over 20 new pupils who have come to Ireland after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The children are staying with their families in a hotel close by that has been provided by the Government.

Due to the influx, it has gone from being a two-class school to a three-class school and two new teachers have started, with one of these helping the new pupils learn English.

Speaking about the 26 new pupils, principal of Kilshanny National School, John Mahon, said: "They are absolutely lovely they all have smiles on their faces, they love coming to school and the parents are delighted.

"So it’s all positive it’s just now making sure that they need to keep coming to school.”

After an orientation day on Friday, the children officially started school on Monday and were brought by private bus for the first two days.

However, this was a gesture of goodwill by a local bus driver, so it was unknown yesterday evening if the children would make it to school today as Mr Mahon said a bus has not yet been provided by the Department of Education.

“We are after being told by Bus Éireann that the Department of Education hasn’t sanctioned a bus, so we mightn't have them in tomorrow because they have no way of coming into school,” he explained.

The principal said the level of English that the Ukrainian pupils have “isn’t bad” and their biggest challenge is with the younger children, as in Ukraine they start school later.

"In Ukraine, children don’t start school until they’re six-and-a-half, so they are coming into us now when they are aged five and they haven’t been at school before,” he said.

“But a lot of our learning is going to be through play because they have escaped a war, so they will be fine, once they get into the routine of school and not to break it with not getting a bus, we need to get the bus sorted as quick as we can and everything will be fine once they settle in, and they are settling in really quickly.”

Although the pupils arrived with happy faces at the school on Friday, there is no doubt they are carrying trauma from the war.

“We were doing a welcome pack with the older Ukrainian children yesterday with things they like in school and things they find hard in school just to get to know them,” Mr Mahon explained.

"So we have it in English and Ukrainian and lots of them had things they don’t like and they were all just one word: ‘Putin’.”

Mr Mahon said the existing pupils in the school were “really excited” to welcome the Ukrainian newcomers, and he has spoken to them about the war, but did not go into too much detail.

"We would have spoken about it but it’s one you don’t want to delve too much into with the children because some of them would be sensitive souls and they would be upset and they would be worrying about it,” he said.

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.