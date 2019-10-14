Ruling party back in power in Poland

Poland's conservative ruling party Law and Justice have secured a comfortable majority in the parliament to govern for four more years, according to an exit poll.

The poll projected that Law and Justice won 43.6pc of the votes. A centrist pro-European Union umbrella group, Civic Coalition, is expected to come in second with 27.4pc. The biggest party in the coalition is Civic Platform, which governed Poland from 2007-2015.

Coalition leaders cheered and welcomed the result as a spur for an effort toward uniting society around common goals and understanding.

Other parties expected to surpass a 5pc threshold to get into parliament were a left-wing alliance, which was projected to have 11.9pc; the conservative agrarian Polish People's Party with 9.6pc; and a new far-right alliance called Confederation with 6.4pc.

A prominent journalist, Konrad Piasecki, said that "at the moment it looks like the largest triumph in the history of parliamentary elections" in Poland.

Law and Justice has governed Poland since 2015.

Irish Independent