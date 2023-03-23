| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

latest Rubbish piled in streets and schools closed in France as protests over pension age continue

Plumes of smoke rise from burning pile of debris blocking the ongoing traffic on A620 highway in La Cepiere, Toulouse Photo: Twitter @Talilyte/via Reuters Expand
A puppet depicting French President Emmanuel Macron is seen during a demonstration Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard Expand

Close

Plumes of smoke rise from burning pile of debris blocking the ongoing traffic on A620 highway in La Cepiere, Toulouse Photo: Twitter @Talilyte/via Reuters

Plumes of smoke rise from burning pile of debris blocking the ongoing traffic on A620 highway in La Cepiere, Toulouse Photo: Twitter @Talilyte/via Reuters

A puppet depicting French President Emmanuel Macron is seen during a demonstration Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

A puppet depicting French President Emmanuel Macron is seen during a demonstration Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

/

Plumes of smoke rise from burning pile of debris blocking the ongoing traffic on A620 highway in La Cepiere, Toulouse Photo: Twitter @Talilyte/via Reuters

John Irish and Ingrid Melander

Train services were disrupted and some schools shut while rubbish piled up on the streets of France as part of a ninth nationwide day of strikes against a deeply unpopular bill to raise the pension age.

Protesters blocked a highway near Toulouse in southwestern France in the early morning and a bus depot in the west, in Rennes, Le Parisien newspaper said. Protest rallies were scheduled across the country later in the day.

Most Watched

Privacy