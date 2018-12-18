Meghan Markle's father has appealed to his daughter to contact him in another television interview.

Royal rumble: Meghan's father appeals to queen to help heal family rift, saying his daughter is 'controlling - but never rude'

Thomas Markle (79) appeared on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' programme yesterday, making a direct appeal to Queen Elizabeth to intervene and encourage his daughter to contact him.

Mr Markle - who recently gave a British newspaper access to his medical records showing he was hospitalised with heart problems around the time of his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry last May - said he was looking forward to meeting Meghan and Harry's unborn child in the future. However, he confirmed Meghan has not contacted him recently.

"I'm very disappointed by it. I'm not sure why it's happening and I'm waiting, I'm reaching out. I've been trying to reach out for several weeks," he said.

He said he has tried to text her every day and sent letters. Speaking directly to Meghan, he said: "I love you very much. You're my daughter and I'd really like to hear from you. Whatever differences we've had, we should be able to work them out. We're family so please reach out to me."

The show's host Piers Morgan suggested that Meghan tends to cut contact with people who are no longer useful to her, but her father, who has yet to meet Prince Harry in person, rejected this.

"I thought we were quite good friends and then literally never heard from her again from the moment she met Harry," said Mr Morgan.

"There is a little bit of a pattern, sadly, where you look back to her life of her just ghosting people who appear to be no longer of any importance to her."

Mr Morgan asked Mr Markle if this was a character trait of Meghan's.

"That's really not a character trait of hers," he replied. "She's always been very polite to everyone. She's never been rude to anyone."

Speaking about recent media reports questioning Meghan's character, he said that she can be "very controlling" but added that she has never been rude to anyone and was "raised on Hollywood sets" where she was polite to crew and everyone.

"I don't really know what's happening right now and I know we had some differences at the beginning, some questions about my heart attack and so forth.

"The unfortunate thing about my daughter and Harry is that they believe everything they read in the papers.

"For the first year they were telling me never believe those things but now they're believing it and thinking I'm saying a lot of things I'm not saying and I think that might be one of the problems, but I don't know the answer to that."

Mr Morgan suggested that Mr Markle giving TV interviews about his relationship with Meghan may make her feel like she cannot trust him. However, Mr Markle said that he has only given five interviews.

He said that there "has to be a place" for him in her life as he is her father. "I think she'll reach out in time and I'm hoping that. She knows I'm here," he added.

Irish Independent