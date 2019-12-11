Roxette singer Fredriksson (61) dead after 17-year cancer battle

Music star Marie Fredriksson of the Swedish pop-rock duo Roxette has died at the age of 61.

The singer, known for hits including 'It Must Have Been Love', 'Joyride' and 'Listen To Your Heart' with co-star Per Gessle, died following a 17-year battle with cancer.

Gessle said in a statement: "Time goes by so quickly. It's not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad.

"Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years."

