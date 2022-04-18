Row after row of plots pre-dug as graves at military cemetery filling up at an unrelenting rate

At the cemetery on the outskirts of Dnipro, six rows of 23 graves are pre-dug and awaiting the soldiers slain in Russia’s invasion. Another seven rows have already been filled.

After Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, gravediggers created a new military section, using a backhoe to prepare nearly 300 new graves in anticipation of the casualties that would soon pour in from the front.

That over half of these graves are already full after just seven weeks of war offers a graphic illustration of the mounting cost of resisting Russian aggression.

Roughly 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed so far, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.

Russia claims that more than 23,000 Ukrainian service personnel have been killed.

While the true toll is likely to be somewhere in between, it represents a much faster death rate than Ukraine’s war with Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas, in which an estimated 14,000 soldiers and civilians on both sides died between 2014 and 2021.

Under a leaden sky yesterday, Khomenko Dmytro became the war’s latest casualty to be interred here with full military honours.

Mr Dmytro (43) had joined the Ukrainian military in March and served as a radio communication specialist in a logistical unit.

Scarcely a month later, Mr Dmytro was killed in night fighting near Rubizhne on the front line with the breakaway Luhansk territory, a soldier attending the funeral said.

“In the past few weeks since Russia focused its attention on the east we’ve received a lot more fallen soldiers at the cemetery,” said the soldier.

Mr Dmytro’s death is just one sign of the intensifying nature of the fighting in the eastern Donbas region.

As his open casket was carried to the grave, a marching band played Plyve Kacha, a song by the Ukrainian band Pikkardiyska Tertsiya that has, since 2014, become an unofficial anthem for fallen soldiers.

“God honours the sacrifice that your son has made for Ukraine,” he told the five relatives in attendance before an honour guard fired a three-volley salute from their Kalashnikovs.

Nearby, Valeri Vasilevski observed Ukrainian tradition by tending to the grave of his brother, Yevgenii, 40 days after his funeral.

The first soldier interred here in the new section after the invasion, Yevgenii had served as a master sergeant with Ukraine’s 72nd mechanised brigade, who are known as the Black Zaporozhian Cossacks.

Mr Vasilevski (39) spoke with pride of his older brother, who was posthumously awarded the order for courage after he was killed defending Kharkiv.

As Mr Vasilevski worked on his brother’s grave, three young friends arrived to pay their respects to their former schoolmate, Bohdan Karimov, who was 21 when he was killed.

Kyrill, Stanislav and Tanya grew up in the same neighbourhood as Karimov in Lysychansk.

The three friends recalled Bohdan as a handsome ladies’ man who loved junk food.

On Karimov’s grave Kyrill had left two super-sized Snickers bars and a Hell energy drink.

“When you lose someone close to you, you feel like you want to lie next to them in a grave for what has happened to all of Ukraine,” Kyrill (20) said, wiping tears.

"I wanted to enlist myself after Bohdan died but I know the cost is not worth it. His body was torn apart."