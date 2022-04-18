| 7°C Dublin

Row after row of plots pre-dug as graves at military cemetery filling up at an unrelenting rate

Christina Dragun holds her daughter Olya Siksoy during the burial of her husband, Ukrainian soldier Ruslan Siksoy, at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv yesterday. Photo: Getty Expand

Christina Dragun holds her daughter Olya Siksoy during the burial of her husband, Ukrainian soldier Ruslan Siksoy, at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv yesterday. Photo: Getty

Campbell MacDiarmid, Dnipro

At the cemetery on the outskirts of Dnipro, six rows of 23 graves are pre-dug and awaiting the soldiers slain in Russia’s invasion. Another seven rows have already been filled.

After Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, gravediggers created a new military section, using a backhoe to prepare nearly 300 new graves in anticipation of the casualties that would soon pour in from the front.

