A Union has called a strike at Fiat Chrysler's Melfi plant in Italy to protest against the huge sums of money spent by Juventus to sign up Cristiano Ronaldo.

A Union has called a strike at Fiat Chrysler's Melfi plant in Italy to protest against the huge sums of money spent by Juventus to sign up Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo deal proves own goal for Fiat

Exor, the investment holding of Italy's Agnelli family, owns nearly 30pc of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and 64pc of Juventus.

FCA and Juventus are completely separate entities, each managing their own finances and operations.

Juventus agreed on Tuesday to pay Real Madrid €100m for the Portuguese superstar.

Thousands of FCA plant workers across Italy have been on state-sponsored temporary lay-off schemes for years due to lack of new models.

Irish Independent