Rome accused of cruelty over plan to double its boar cull to 50,000

Italian authorities have been accused of cruelty after announcing a plan to cull 50,000 wild boar in Rome and the surrounding areas.

In Italy, wild boar not only roam the countryside but also encroach on towns and cities, feeding off uncollected rubbish, causing road accidents and occasionally attacking people.

The region of Lazio, which includes Rome, has approved a plan to kill 50,000 boar, double the number that were culled last year.

Female boar will be singled out – they can give birth up to twice a year, each time to as many as 10 piglets.

A small army of hunters will be deployed across Lazio during the next hunting season, with hotspots including the capital and the towns of Rieti and Viterbo.

The cull will aim to combat the “penetration of urban environments” by the animals, according to the region’s management plan.

Wild boar cause millions of euro worth of damage by eating crops, and recently provoked a outbreak of African swine fever in Lazio, which domestic pigs can contract.

Coldiretti, a farmers’ organisation in Italy, estimates that the country’s boar population now exceeds two million. They warned that if swine fever spread further among domestic pigs, the effects would be “catastrophic”.

The cull was criticised by some animal welfare organisations. The International Organisation for Protection of Animals said: “This is a myopic and execrable measure which favours hunting and blood over any ethical solution.”

Daniele Diaco, a Five Star Movement politician and vice-president of the region’s environmental committee, said the cull was “a plan of unprecedented cruelty”.

Fioravante Serrani, a farming consultant, said the most effective way of preventing boar from frequenting urban areas was to “eliminate the attraction of organic rubbish abandoned in the streets”.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]