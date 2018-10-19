Romans fed up as streets overrun by seagulls and wild boars

Fed up with seeing wild boars trotting down streets, giant seagulls dismembering dead rats and perilous potholes in the roads, Romans are to stage a mass protest against the parlous state of the Eternal City.

Under the hashtag #roma- dicebasta - "Rome says enough" - residents' associations, civil society groups and ordinary Romans will come together for a sit-in outside the city's Renaissance town hall later this month.

Many Romans are bitterly disappointed with the administration of Virginia Raggi, the mayor, who was elected in 2016 promising a fresh start for the capital and an end to the days of cronyism and corruption.

Ordinary people say the city has got worse, not better, under the administration of Ms Raggi, a leading member of the Five Star Movement, which governs at the national level in partnership with the far-right League party.

"This city is now unlivable," said Marco, a 33-year-old taxi driver, as he negotiated gridlocked traffic and roadworks near the Basilica of St John in Lateran, near the British embassy. "We can't go on like this."

Wild boar are routinely seen on the street and in urban areas in Rome, where they feast on uncollected rubbish.

Playgrounds are falling to bits, public parks resemble unkempt jungles, trees drop their branches on top of cars and occasionally on the heads of pedestrians, and motorcyclists have to negotiate a slalom of potholes on battered roads.

The sorry state of the city is portrayed in a video that has gone viral online, in which wild boar root through overflowing sacks of rubbish and a large plastic skip gently floats away on floodwaters during a rainstorm.

