Romanian judge extends Andrew Tate’s detention by a further 30 days

Anna Koper

A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend the arrest of Andrew Tate by 30 days.

The social media personality has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape.

Privacy