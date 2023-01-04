| 11°C Dublin

Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate’s car collection as investigation continues

Andrew Tate tried to taunt Greta Thunberg with a post about his fuel-guzzling supercar collection but, much like an old banger, it backfired Expand

Close

Maya Oppenheim

Romanian authorities have seized the car collection of misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

It comes days after the 36-year-old self-avowed “success coach” was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation.

