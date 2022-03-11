Roman Abramovich’s seven children get reality check after billionaire father’s asset freeze

The jet-set lifestyles of Roman Abramovich's seven children have come crashing to the ground after their billionaire dad was hit with an asset freeze and travel ban under new sanctions.

Chelsea FC owner Roman, who has been married three times and has a total of seven children, aged from eight to 30, is worth an estimated €11bn.

He owns a €180 million Kensington mansion, a €25 million West London penthouse, and yachts, private jets, helicopters and supercars worth more than €1.4 billion in Britain and around the world.

However, under the new sanctions imposed on Mr Abramovich and six other Russian oligarchs by the British government, their assets have been frozen and they have been banned from travelling to the UK.

Read More

No UK citizen or company may do business with them, meaning Mr Abramovich will not be able to sell Chelsea FC, his most valuable asset worth an estimated €3.5bn, as he had hoped.

It means a sharp reality check for his kids who have enjoyed the trappings of his wealth including glamorous holidays and million-pound homes.

Perhaps the best-known of the 55-year-old billionaire's brood is glamorous Sofia (27), a Royal Holloway graduate and equestrian who has partied with the Beckhams and the Ramsays.

Sofia has six siblings and half-siblings from her father's various marriages. Her mother Irina, a one-time air hostess and Roman's second wife, was married to him for 16 years and bore him five children including Anna (30), Arkadiy (28), Arina (21) and Ilya (19).

Abramovich also has two children Aaron (12) and daughter Leah Lou (8) who live with his third wife, Dasha Zhukova, in New York.

Arkadiy is an industrial tycoon with substantial oil and gas investments, while less is known about the other children.

Sofia splits her time between London and the family's 425-acre Fyning Hill Estate in Petersfield, West Sussex, which was given to Irina as part of her divorce settlement, as well as €180 million in cash.

With an Instagram feed depicting snaps of holidays to Ibiza, the Maldives and St Barts, where Abramovich has a 70-acre estate, Sofia enjoys flaunting her gilded life that includes her taking part in show jumping competitions.

Her 18th birthday party cost €35,000 as she hired out her own nightclub for 500 friends and was serenaded by Scouting For Girls and McBusted.

Expand Close Sofia Abramovich / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sofia Abramovich

The event was held at the Under The Bridge nightclub at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground, but was a modest bash compared to her New Year celebrations in 2016 when she joined her mother and younger siblings at the One & Only Reethi Rah nightclub in the Maldives that cost at an estimated price of €240,000.

The eldest, Anna, who studied philosophy at Columbia University in New York and continues to live in the US, got engaged at 18 although the couple later split, and has previously partied with Calum Best and Ronnie Wood's son, Jamie.

Her older sister, Anna, once described how journeys to school often started with a helicopter flight into a Battersea heliport. A waiting chauffeur-driven car bristling with bodyguards would complete the five-mile journey to the school.

School friends previously noted that Sofia and her siblings never went anywhere without bodyguards, a provision ordered by their father.

As Sofia's mother confirmed in a rare interview: “My life with Roman was not the fairytale the papers reported. For my security, and that of our children, he hired a group of bodyguards from a protection agency.

“We changed mobile phone numbers once a week so no one could trace our whereabouts. We were afraid of kidnapping attempts, yet we could not hide our children and not show them real life.

“So we went to theatres and museums with a crowd of bodyguards. Each year it got harder.”

Meanwhile, Mr Abramovich, who more recently has been romantically linked to ballerina Diana Vishneva, faces Government examination and potential seizure of some, if not all of his wealth estimated at around €11billion and includes stakes in steel giant Evraz, Norilsk Nickel as well as ownership of Chelsea FC.