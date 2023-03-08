Rolling strike threatened in France over controversial plan to raise pension age to 64

France’s nationwide strike against pension reform, which seriously disrupted train services, shut schools and halted fuel deliveries yesterday, will spill into today.
Unions have stepped up their campaign to force a U-turn on a deeply unpopular policy. French president Emmanuel Macron’s government is hoping his plan to raise the pension age by two years to 64 will be adopted by parliament by the end of the month.
Looking to pile pressure on lawmakers, France’s more hardline unions said there would be rolling strikes, which could go on for days.
The CGT union said workers had voted to prolong strikes at all TotalEnergies sites.
“The real fight starts now,” said Marin Guillotin, FO union representative at the Donges refinery in western France.
“We haven’t been heard or listened to. We are using the only means we have left: it’s the hard strike.”
Trains will continue to be disrupted today, as will the Paris metro. Truck drivers and rubbish collectors joined the strike yesterday.
The CGT union said 700,000 marched in Paris, according to local media. Police put the number at 81,000. There were some clashes in the margins of the Paris rally, and police said 22 had been arrested.
“This reform is unfair,” said Aurelie Herkous, who works in public finance in Normandy. “Macron offers tax gifts to companies... he’s got to stop coming down on the same people .”