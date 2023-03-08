Rolling strike threatened in France over controversial plan to raise pension age to 64

French president Emmanuel Macron’s government is hoping his plan to raise the pension age will be adopted by parliament later this month. Photo: Yves Herman

France’s nationwide strike against pension reform, which seriously disrupted train services, shut schools and halted fuel deliveries yesterday, will spill into today.

Unions have stepped up their campaign to force a U-turn on a deeply unpopular policy. French president Emmanuel Macron’s government is hoping his plan to raise the pension age by two years to 64 will be adopted by parliament by the end of the month.