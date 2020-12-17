Roll-out of vaccine to start before end of year after European approval, says Varadkar

The first Irish people will receive the Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the year.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar made the announcement in the Dáil within minutes of Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, saying the distribution of the vaccine across the EU would happen in the final days of this year.

“I can confirm that it’s anticipated now that the European Medicines Agency will meet on Monday and will approve the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. That will allow the first people in EU countries to receive the vaccine on the 27th, 28th and 29th of December,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I can’t say exactly which date will be the case for Ireland, but we do expect that the first people in Ireland will be vaccinated before the new year.”

Mr Varadkar added that those vaccinated would be given evidence of the fact they have had the vaccine.

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine would start across the EU from Sunday week on December 27, Ms von der Leyen said yesterday.

In a Twitter posting she said: “It’s Europe’s moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU. We protect our citizens together.”

Ireland is among the countries which is due shipments of the vaccine in the days after approval is granted. It is still unclear how much the first limited shipment from Belgium will contain, but the first recipients will be people over 65 in long-term care and frontline healthcare workers.

A shipment can contain enough doses for 2,437 people, but some are smaller.

Mobile teams of vaccinators will bring the vaccines to residents in nursing homes and other facilities. There are around 78,000 residents in long-term care but it is expected to be February before they are all vaccinated.

HSE chief Paul Reid said he expects the first elements of a new computer system to keep track of vaccines to be in place early in the roll-out.

As more vaccines become available people can register online.

Meanwhile, GPs have been told by the Irish Medical Organisation that €4.3m is being invested as part of supports due to increased pressures on GPs this winter.

This is intended to augment the service already been delivered by GPs in normal surgery hours and to meet the higher range of potential demand over the winter months.

This service is in place from December 21 to the end of March 2021.

“It is important to note that the service will ensure Covid Assessment & Referral remains within the GP setting including out of hours,” it said.

All out-of-hours services will receive block funding based on expected levels of activity for December and January with a mix of block funding and activity based funding for February and March

Online Editors