Rival Ukrainian football hooligan gangs unite to carry the fight to Russia

Hoods Hoods Klan today - their unit is called the ‘Kayfarik Group’ - fighting in east Ukraine.

Before the war, when ‘Maugly’ came across a rival supporter, it would usually end in a brawl.

Muscular, tattooed and with a shaved head, he looks every inch the football hooligan – and he admits he has acted like it too.

He is part of Hoods Hoods Klan – an anti-facist, anti-racist ultra group that supported the now-bankrupt Arsenal Kyiv and engaged in regular violence with rival football factions known for including skinheads and neo-Nazis.

But all that has changed.

Now Ukrainians are more concerned with Russia’s violence, and old enmities have been buried. Last month, military volunteer Maugly – his army codename – was at the funeral of a Dynamo Kyiv fan known for parading with swastikas, killed on the front line.

“He was my opponent on the streets, but I cried at his funeral,” he admitted, speaking at an upmarket eatery in the trendy Podil district of the capital.

He said it gave him hope for a more united Ukraine once the war was over.

“Understand, it’s impossible to continue like before. We know what price we’ve paid for freedom.”

“Now we see what real modern fascism looks like,” he added as he ordered a latte, falafel and hummus.

“If you look at Russian propaganda, it’s all Russian people, Russian language, Russian religion. For them, it’s a war for the elimination of Ukraine and Ukrainian people.”

Professional football has returned after a sabbatical, but is played in empty stadiums. Supporters are no longer allowed in, but even if they were, many of the most fanatical ultras are now combatants in the war.

Maugly, an IT project manager, never particularly liked football, he was more drawn to fighting facism.

In 2014, as Russia annexed Crimea, his Klan bought AK-47s and other assault rifles in preparation for their biggest fight - a Russian invasion.

“I understood the big war was coming... it was only a question of time,” Maugly said.

The moment the war erupted in February, he and his fellow Klan members signed up. He now fights part-time as a commander of a volunteer mortar unit.

“I fight for two weeks and work for two weeks,” he said. “Fighting for me is like a secret life, like Clark Kent and Superman.”

At the start, the Klan unit helped defend Kyiv from advancing Russians. Now they are scattered across the country.

In Kharkiv, Maugly and his mortar unit helped liberate the villages of Shestakove and Peremoha.

He was awarded a medal for the defence of Kharkiv on Ukraine’s Defender Day, a national day to celebrate the country’s veterans.

His social media has images of him in front of burning Russian positions struck by his team from long-range. Sometimes he even fights alongside some of his old football rivals. These are often the ones he forms the closest bonds with on the battlefields.

“Your enemy becomes your close friend, because you know this guy won’t be scared on a mission,” he said. “It’s normal for him to risk his life for a fight.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]