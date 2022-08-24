Rising fears of strikes on Kyiv as Ukraine marks its independence day and six months since Vladimir Putin’s war started

A boy jumps from a tank at an exhibition of destroyed Russian vehicles and weapons in Kyiv. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

With Ukraine set to mark its independence from Soviet rule in 1991 and six months since Russian forces invaded, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of “brutal strikes” by Russia and said any attack would provoke a response.

Mr Zelensky added Ukraine would restore its rule over the Crimea region – annexed by Russia in 2014 in a precursor to this year’s invasion.

He had warned at the weekend that Moscow might try “something particularly ugly” in the run-up to Ukraine’s independence day today.

“They will receive a response, a powerful response,” he told a news conference yesterday. “I want to say that each day ... this response will grow, it will get stronger and stronger.”

Allied western officials were also concerned that Russia was preparing to attack the capital Kyiv once again.

The United States said it believed Russia would target civilian and government infrastructure in the next few days.

US citizens should leave Ukraine “now” by their own means if it was safe to do so, the US Embassy said.

On the battlefields, Russian forces carried out artillery and rocket strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region in south-

eastern Ukraine, where fighting has taken place near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine’s military said.

The UN nuclear watchdog will visit the plant within days if talks to gain access succeed, it said yesterday.

Kyiv has only rarely been hit by Russian missiles since Ukraine repelled a ground offensive to seize it in March.

The mood was calm yesterday, with many people walking Kyiv’s streets, but signs of increased threat could be felt.

Some feared fierce Russian retaliation for a spate of explosions in Crimea that Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for, while hinting that its forces had played a part.

Russian air defences shot down an unspecified number of Ukrainian drones near the Crimean city of Sevastopol last night, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said in a statement.

Authorities told Ukrainians to work from home where possible until tomorrow, also urging people to take air-raid warnings seriously and seek shelter when sirens sound.

The Kyiv city administration banned large public gatherings until tomorrow, fearing that a crowd of celebrating residents could become a target for a Russian missile strike.