| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Rishi Sunak urgently calls on allies to provide advanced Nato support to Ukraine

Rishi Sunak is addressing the Munich Security Conference this weekend. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Rishi Sunak is addressing the Munich Security Conference this weekend. Photo: PA

Rishi Sunak is addressing the Munich Security Conference this weekend. Photo: PA

Rishi Sunak is addressing the Munich Security Conference this weekend. Photo: PA

Danielle Sheridan

The West should follow the UK’s lead and “double down” on support for Ukraine, Rishi Sunak is expected to say today.

The prime minister will use his address at the Munich Security Conference to call on other nations to follow Britain’s example of solidarity through providing security reassurances and “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy