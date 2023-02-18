Rishi Sunak urgently calls on allies to provide advanced Nato support to Ukraine

The West should follow the UK’s lead and “double down” on support for Ukraine, Rishi Sunak is expected to say today.

The prime minister will use his address at the Munich Security Conference to call on other nations to follow Britain’s example of solidarity through providing security reassurances and “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities.”

Mr Sunak will say: “Now is the moment to double down on our military support. When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now, he is betting we will lose our nerve.

“But we proved him wrong then, and we will prove him wrong now.”

He will point to the UK’s own commitments in recent weeks – including a promise of main battle tanks, advanced air defence systems and longer-range missiles, as well as providing military training to Ukrainians – as examples for the international community to match.

Last week, Mr Sunak responded to a direct plea from president Volodymyr Zelensky when he announced that the UK would extend its training mission, which has already helped 10,000 Ukrainian troops in the UK, to cover fighter jet pilots.

The Government said this would ensure Ukraine can defend its skies using Nato tactics well into the future.

Mr Sunak will also tell delegates that Nato as a whole needs to do more “to boost Ukraine’s long-term security”.

He will say: “We must give them the advanced, Nato-standard capabilities that they need for the future. And we must demonstrate that we’ll remain by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again.”

It is understood such security reassurances will be a joint “stepping up” of Nato allies in a pledge to assure Ukraine that they will have support long term. One Government source added: “It is a way of saying once this war is over, we will continue to bolster the security forever.”

In the past year, £2.3bn of UK military support to Ukraine has provided three million pieces of military equipment, including a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks, 200 armoured vehicles, more than 10,000 anti-tank missiles and multiple launch rocket systems. Mr Sunak has committed to match or exceed that in 2023.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace addressed the conference yesterday, speaking of the challenges for transatlantic defence and the nuclear order. He emphasised the importance of Nato maintaining its nuclear capability as a deterrent against further Russian aggression in Europe.

He also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “reminder why we have a nuclear deterrent in Nato,” adding that he was “proud” of the nuclear alliance because it means Russia is “respectful of Nato’s border”.

Mr Wallace said Ukraine was in a position to mount combined arms attacks, such as was seen in Vuhledar, where Russia lost 3,000 troops in three days. And he pointed to the fact that Russia has now lost two-thirds of its tanks, as he questioned how this was sustainable for Moscow.

Mr Wallace told the Financial Times: “There is no evidence to date of a great big Russian offensive. What we have seen is an advance on all fronts but at the expense of thousands of lives – we should actually question the assertion that they can go on.”

Olaf Scholz called on Western nations to send tanks to Ukraine, after allies who said they would send them have failed yet to do so.

The German chancellor, who recently agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after mounting pressure, said: “Those who can send such battle tanks should really do so now.”

It had been hoped that the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland would send tanks, but so far only Portugal has pledged to send three tanks.

Emmanuel Macron said he does not support a regime change in Russia. The French president added that regime changes had historically proven to be “total failure”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)