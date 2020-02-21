Riots break out over coronavirus evacuees

Ukrainian riot police run to push protesters, who planned to stop buses carrying passengers evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, outside Novi Sarzhany, Ukraine. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Ukraine's effort to quarantine more than 70 people evacuated from China over the new virus outbreak plunged into chaos as local residents opposing the move engaged in violent clashes with police.

Buses carrying evacuees were finally able to reach the designated place of quarantine after hours of clashes.

Earlier yesterday, several hundred residents in Ukraine's Poltava region blocked the road to a sanitarium where the evacuees are to be quarantined because they feared they could become infected. Demonstrators put up road blocks, burned tyres and resisted riot police who moved to clear access.

More than 10 people were detained, and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov personally visited the site of the protests to try to calm the crowd down.

Mr Avakov urged the protesters "not to fall for provocations and be understanding of the necessity for these temporary measures".

"The situation is rather heated," Poltava regional police spokesman Yuri Sulayev said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weighed in, saying the protests showed "not the best side of our character". He tried to reassure people the quarantined evacuees wouldn't pose any danger to residents of the village of Novi Sarzhany.

On his Facebook page, Mr Zelensky said the people evacuated from China are healthy and will live in a closed medical centre run by the National Guard in the village as a precaution.

"In the next two weeks it will probably be the most guarded facility in the country," Mr Zelensky said.

But municipal representatives in the village vowed to continue opposing the evacuation, saying the sanitarium's sewage system is linked to the one in the village. We can't allow putting the health and life of local residents at risk, and demand that top officials take urgent moves to prevent people from China from being put here," they said in a statement.

Amid the clashes between local residents and police, Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said he would immediately fly to the site to oversee matters.

A plane with 45 Ukrainians and 27 foreign nationals had taken off from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak that has infected more than 75,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,100.

Those evacuated included people from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Argentina, Ecuador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama and other countries.

The plane stopped in Kazakhstan to drop off Kazakh passengers. Later, it sought to land in Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine, but could not due to bad weather conditions.

Instead it flew to Kiev to refuel, and eventually arrived in Kharkiv.

