| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Riot police clear protesters from abandoned German village being demolished for new coal mine

A police officer stands on the roof as activists take part in a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE, in Luetzerath. Reuters Expand
An activist in the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany as police enter the condemned village to evict the climate activists. AP Expand

Close

A police officer stands on the roof as activists take part in a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE, in Luetzerath. Reuters

A police officer stands on the roof as activists take part in a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE, in Luetzerath. Reuters

An activist in the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany as police enter the condemned village to evict the climate activists. AP

An activist in the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany as police enter the condemned village to evict the climate activists. AP

/

A police officer stands on the roof as activists take part in a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE, in Luetzerath. Reuters

Riham Alkousaa and Wolfgang Rattay

Riot police backed by bulldozers removed scores of activists from buildings in an abandoned village in western Germany in a second day of confrontations over the expansion of a coal mine.

Officers climbed ladders to reach protesters perched on roofs and walls in Luetzerath, which energy firm RWE wants to clear to expand its Garzweiler lignite coal mine.

Most Watched

Privacy