Riot police clash with striking rail workers
Striking rail workers clashed with riot police in Paris yesterday as they protested against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.
Hundreds of activists gathered outside the city's Gare de Lyon station, the departure point for holidaymakers heading to ski resorts in the Alps. They set off flares and fireworks, and helmeted police fired tear gas in response.
Less than half of France's trains are running this week and the platforms were packed with frustrated travellers.
Strikers vowed not to return to work until the government scraps its reform plans.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Jacques Duclos, a train driver, said: "The government thinks it can wear us down [...] but we're ready to strike until February."
The strikes are now in their third week and appear certain to continue over Christmas after unions rejected the president's appeal for a festive season truce. No talks are scheduled until January 6.
Nearly two-thirds of Paris Metro lines were closed and suburban trains were providing a limited service, causing huge crowds to gather at the Gare du Nord and the Gare de l'Est.
The government insists it will introduce a "universal" pension system for all workers. It plans to scrap special schemes for employees in transport, energy and the civil service, lawyers, teachers and Paris Opera staff.
The more moderate unions accept the principle of a unified system but reject a government plan to raise the age at which workers can claim a full pension from 62 to 64.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- France kills seven jihadists with first armed drone strike during Malian forest attack
- Leader Modi's party loses another election amid citizenship protests
- British navy seizes €3.8m of crystal meth from dhow in the Arabian Sea