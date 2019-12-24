Riot police clash with striking rail workers

Striking rail workers clashed with riot police in Paris yesterday as they protested against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

Striking rail workers clashed with riot police in Paris yesterday as they protested against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

Hundreds of activists gathered outside the city's Gare de Lyon station, the departure point for holidaymakers heading to ski resorts in the Alps. They set off flares and fireworks, and helmeted police fired tear gas in response.

Less than half of France's trains are running this week and the platforms were packed with frustrated travellers.

Strikers vowed not to return to work until the government scraps its reform plans.

