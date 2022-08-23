Right-wing frontrunner to be Italy's next prime minister shares video of alleged rape by asylum seeker

Italy’s probable next prime minister has been accused of trying to score political points after sharing a video on social media of an African asylum seeker allegedly raping a white woman.

Giorgia Meloni, a right-wing nativist politician from Rome who is tipped to become Italy’s first female premier next month, had made “horrendous propaganda” out of the alleged assault, her opponents said.

The migrant, from Guinea, allegedly attacked the 55-year-old Ukrainian woman as she walked along a street in the northern city of Piacenza at about 6am on Sunday.

A local resident witnessed the alleged assault, called the police, and then filmed as the woman was pinned to the ground. A 26-year-old Guinean man was arrested and remanded in custody while the woman was taken to hospital in a state of shock. The video was widely covered by Italian media and made the front page of at least one national newspaper yesterday.

Ms Meloni, the leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, could emerge as prime minister after the election on September 25. She was quick to seize upon the alleged attack.

“One cannot remain silent when faced with such an atrocious episode of sexual violence, committed against a Ukrainian woman by an asylum seeker,” said Ms Meloni, who has called for the Italian navy to block migrant boats from reaching Italian shores from North Africa

Ms Meloni is due to open her election campaign today.

The national vote is being held almost 100 years to the month after Benito Mussolini, Italy’s fascist dictator, came to power in October 1922.

Matteo Salvini, head of the hard-right Northern League party, which will fight the election in alliance with Brothers of Italy, also used the alleged rape to further his calls for a crackdown on the arrival of boats across the Mediterranean. “Enough. Defending the borders and Italians will be a duty for me,” said Mr Salvini, who is positioning himself to become interior minister if the right-wing alliance wins, as polls predict. He said he would visit Piacenza to “confirm the party’s commitment to restoring safety to our country”.

Mr Salvini said that if he was part of the next government he would recruit 10,000 extra police by next year, without explaining how such an expansion would be financed.

Politicians on the left said it was outrageous that the two leaders had posted the video of the alleged rape, saying that it trampled on the Ukrainian woman’s right to privacy.

Enrico Letta, head of the main party of Italy’s centre left, the Democratic Party, said the decision to post the images was “indecent and undignified”.

Anna Ascani, a Democratic Party MP, accused Ms Meloni of using the alleged rape for “horrendous propaganda”, saying the Ukrainian woman had endured “probably the most horrible moment of her life”, an ordeal that would

now be seen by millions of people. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]