Right-wing bloc on track to win power in Sweden after rise in gang shootings

Party leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson gives a speech during the Party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, last night

Sweden’s right-wing opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament last night, beating the ruling centre-left, after 78pc of districts had reported results.

If confirmed, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is expected to become prime minister while the anti-immigration, far-right Sweden Democrats would be the biggest right-wing group and gain direct influence on policy for the first time.

The race remained tight, with a significant number of votes still to be counted.

An exit survey by public broadcaster SVT earlier gave prime minister Magdalena Andersson’s centre-left bloc 49.8pc of the votes against 49.2pc for the opposition.

Opinion polls have shown the race as a virtual dead heat throughout much of the campaign and exit polls can differ from the final result. A TV4 poll on election day also showed the centre-left commanding a narrow lead.

Campaigning had seen parties battle to be the toughest on gang crime, after a steady rise in shootings that has unnerved voters, while surging inflation and the energy crisis following the invasion of Ukraine have increasingly taken centre-stage.

The SVT exit poll showed Jimmie Akesson’s Sweden Democrats, which demands that asylum immigration be cut to virtually zero, with 20.5pc of the vote, up from 17.5pc at the previous election.

While law and order issues are home turf for the right, gathering economic clouds as households and companies face sky-high power prices had been seen boosting Ms Andersson, viewed as a safe pair of hands and more popular than her party.

“I have voted for a Sweden where we continue to build on our strengths. Our ability to tackle society’s problems together, form a sense of community and respect each other,” Ms Andersson said after voting in Stockholm.

Ms Andersson was finance minister for many years before becoming Sweden’s first female prime minister a year ago. Her main rival, Moderates leader Mr Kristersson, had cast himself as the only candidate who could unite the right and unseat her.

Mr Kristersson has spent years deepening ties with the Sweden Democrats, an anti-immigration party with white supremacists among its founders. Initially shunned by all the other parties, the Sweden Democrats are now increasingly part of the mainstream right.

The prospect the Sweden Democrats having a say in government policy has divided voters.

“I’m fearing very much a repressive, very right-wing government coming,” Malin Ericsson (53), a travel consultant, said at a voting station in Stockholm.